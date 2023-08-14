Noocsy's Ease Body Mist is tranquilly wrapped in a bottle

The Ease Body Mist from Noocsy will keep you feeling fresh and smelling aromatic no matter where you are. Enjoy the calming scents of lavender and chamomile as they combine to create a peaceful paradise. A soft mist surrounds you, providing a calming haven from the stress of everyday life. Improve your self-care regimen and discover comfort in the opulent mist’s gentle embrace. Put your health first and use the Ease Body Mist’s soothing scents to lull you into a deep state of relaxation.

In aromatherapy, the scent of sandalwood is used to encourage tranquilly and reduce tension. Sandalwood’s soothing aroma can also improve your quality of sleep by calming your nerves. It is ideal for daily usage because it is light and non-greasy. It can be applied as a mild perfume or a revitalising body spray. The key components include rose, grapefruit, lavender, and sandalwood. Subtly sweet and calming, it is a gender-inclusive body mist that is suited for all skin types.

Ease Body Mist from Noocsy

The comfortable, soothing aroma of sandalwood can also help you sleep better by making you feel more relaxed. It is excellent when you are on the go and need an instant energy boost. Also, works great when lightly applied to hair, for sheen and luster.



How to use:

•Hold 15cm from body.

•Add a spritz of body mist in the morning or evening.

•Pop the handy fragrance mist bottle into your handbag for an on-the-go fragrance refresh.

Priced at Rs 499

Available on www.noocsy.com