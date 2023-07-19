What are microplastics? The minute plastic particles that are toxic to your skin

Post the pandemic (if we solely look at that time frame), there has been a drastic change in the way skin enthusiasts are approaching their skincare routine.

Be it AM or PM, one word that has made it to everyone’s beauty and wellness dictionary happens to be sustainability. Whether it is with respect to packaging or the ingredients that go into making a skin product, beauty brands are actively working towards reducing their carbon footprint.

How much of it is bearing fruit is a discussion for another day but even if they are able to make one individual switch to a more environment-friendly and organically-driven routine, it still counts.

And while reusable bottles, refillable pouches and zero-plastic pumps are one way to go, there are a handful of brands in India that are currently creating products that are more about the ingredients. We recently came across LA Pink, one of the first brands in the Indian skincare circuit that boasts a 100% microplastic-free skincare foundation.

Look out for plant-based binding agents

What are microplastics?

A little digging revealed that microplastics are tiny plastic particles that are used to enhance the viscosity of all skin care products from moisturisers, face washes, body scrubs and especially sunscreens. Nitin Jain, founder and skin expert at La Pink, reveals how microplastics can prove toxic to our skin.

“When you apply such products, the microplastic forms a layer on your skin, clogging your pores, and preventing your skin from breathing or absorbing any essential nutrients from the products. They can enter the skin through sweat glands, hair follicles or open wounds,” he says.

Additionally, he points out the hazardous nature of these plastics and shares, “Some studies suggest that in the long run, usage of microplastic-based products can potentially lead to cancer, chronic inflammation and abnormalities of the skin like psoriasis.”

How to spot products with microplastics?

You would be surprised to know that these minute plastic particles, invisible to the naked eye, can be found in almost every product on your shelf at the moment. This also boils down the debate to the consumer. What can you, as a skincare patron, do to not further this plastic problem? How can you look for products that do not contain these tiny plastics? The answer is simple actually.

The next time you are in the market looking for products based on your skin type and skin concern, pick something that comes with plant-based binding agents. These formulas do not create a layer on the skin and also absorb vital nutrients faster. Other factors that you must keep in mind include opting for products that are paraben and sulphate-free, vegan, dermatologically tested, cruelty-free and FDA-approved.

