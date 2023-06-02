Braincare to the fore: Seven ways to take care of your brain

Our brain is a remarkable organ that plays a crucial role in our everyday activities. Despite its importance, it is often overlooked as we cannot see it working. However, when its functions are affected, it can have a significant impact on our overall well-being. Various diseases and conditions can affect the brain, making it imperative to prioritise brain health. In this article, we will explore different ways to keep your brain healthy and functioning at its best.



 Brain detoxification: The brain requires regular cleansing to eliminate waste and toxins. During deep sleep, the glymphatic system in the brain undergoes a 60 per cent shrinkage, creating spaces that allow cerebrospinal fluid to flow and excrete waste products. This detoxification process is essential for maintaining optimal brain health. Lack of proper sleep and socialising can contribute to sleep deprivation and negatively affecting brain function. Sufficient sleep is crucial for maintaining optimal brain function. During sleep, the brain consolidates memories, repairs itself and removes toxins. Aim for seven to eight hours of good quality sleep each night to support your brain health and overall wellbeing. Plus, chronic stress can also have detrimental effects on the brain. Sleep well, focus on deep breathing, pranayama and meditation to manage stress and cleanse the brain.



 Essential fatty acids: Including essential fatty acids in your diet is crucial for brain health. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in flaxseeds, walnuts, chia seeds, and fatty fish, have been shown to support brain function and offer protection against cognitive decline. If your diet lacks these sources, you can consider taking omega-3 supplements to ensure an adequate intake.



 Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds are rich in nutrients that benefit the brain. They contain antioxidants, healthy fats, and vitamins that promote brain health. Almonds and walnuts, in particular, are known for their brain-boosting properties. Including a tbsp of nuts and seeds in your daily diet can provide numerous benefits for your brain.

 Green leafy vegetables (GLVs): Incorporating green leafy vegetables into your meals is another

way to support brain health. GLVs, such as spinach, kale, and broccoli are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients that nourish the brain. They can help protect against cognitive decline and improve overall brain function.



 Berries: Berries, such as blueberries, strawberries and blackberries, are excellent sources of antioxidants that have been shown to benefit brain health. These fruits help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, which are associated with cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. Including these fruits in your diet provides essential vitamins including Vitamin C and nutrients for optimal brain function.



 Black coffee: Enjoying a cup of black coffee can also contribute to brain health. Coffee contains caffeine and antioxidants that can enhance cognitive function and improve alertness. However, it is important to consume coffee in moderation and avoid drinking it on an empty stomach or with milk as these practices may hinder its beneficial effects.



 Turmeric: Turmeric, a vibrant yellow spice commonly found in curry dishes, contains a compound called curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies have shown that curcumin may help improve memory and reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Adding turmeric to your meals or consuming it as a supplement can be beneficial for your brain health.

