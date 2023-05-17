From foot anatomy to lace quality: Expert reveals things to look out for before you buy running shoes 

You could be someone who runs out of motivation halfway through the marathon or someone who is unstoppable on the treadmill but in either of these scenarios, you need a good shoe; one that supports your footbed when you are burning those stubborn calories.

Choosing the right shoe is the first step towards starting one’s running journey. Out in the market, you will find plenty of shoe brands that claim to be good for running but all the ads and discounts boil down to what your foot needs. And we firmly believe that before investing your money into a shoe that you are going to wear for a year or more during your fitness spree, you should do some research.

Get your hands (read feet) dirty. Read up on what is available in the market and how you can pick the right one. That being said, if you are looking to know more about what running shoe to choose, we had a quick chat with Rishabh Telang, Fitness Expert at CultSport. Read ahead and find your ‘soul-shoe’.

The Foot’s Anatomy

Studying the anatomy of your feet before buying a running shoe is crucial. Remember, the shoe will be holding your entire body weight and also assist your movement. To think that one shoe fits all is incorrect proverbially and otherwise. Thus, it is important to get a pair that fits you right. Identify the distinct shape and also measure your foot size before the big purchase.

The Arch Absorbers

The middle section of your foot is called the arch and there are three types of arches, namely- the medial longitudinal arch, the lateral longitudinal arch and the anterior transverse arch. These archers act as shock absorbers and you can find out where your arch lies by identifying the most worn-out part of your existing shoe. This will help you understand where your feet endure the most pressure.

The Intensity of Pronation

Pronation refers to an inward rolling of the foot and each foot pronates differently based on the type of arch. If you have something called 'overpronation', you need to go for shoes with extra cushioning that offer maximum support and comfort.

Running Shoes Vs Training Shoes

We have said this before, we will say it again. Running shoes are different from training shoes. The key difference between the two is by identifying the sole flexibility and the heel drop of the shoes. For the unversed, a heel drop refers to the thickness of the sole and in the case of training shoes, it is much flatter. Additionally, for running shoes, the movement is from heel to toe, whereas in training shoes you require a multi-directional movement, focusing on side-to-side or lateral movement.

Now that you are aware of what to look for in a shoe, there is a small test that you can conduct before you are making the final payment. Rishab suggests that when you put on a new shoe, you should make sure there is a small gap between your toe thumb and the shoe, giving your foot enough room to rest. Once you have found a pair that fits you perfectly, you should take the ankle test wherein you see that the shoe supports your heel. You do not want to slip or endure any injuries while running.

Now that the shoe fits your heel and ankle like a glove, try walking around the store to judge the comfort level and the quality of the sole. Also make sure, the overall quality of the shoe is worth the price you are paying so don’t forget to check the lace and its eyelets' quality and durability.

