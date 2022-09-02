Footloose on smart footwear as TOMS comes to India with sneakers, slip-ons, wedges and more!

Multi-brand footwear chain Centro Group has brought American style to the city. The chain has brought US-based footwear brand TOMS to India and launched the SS’22 collection comprising a whole range of sneakers, casual slip-ons, platforms, wedges and more.

They are available in bright colours that are a ray of sunshine — from sunny mustards to fuchsia pink, lavender, neons and more. The trendy shoes not only appeal in style but also in terms of comfort as they are inspired by Alpargata — a soft, flexible and durable canvas slip-on shoe that is popular in Argentina and Latin America.

The shoe line caters to a wide segment of the youth as well as adults and is available for men and women. It also includes a gender neutral range. Prabal Ghosh, representative of the design team from Centro Group, shares, “India was deliberately handpicked because these styles appeal to the well-travelled and upwardly mobile customers which are found here. Moreover, TOMS shoes are particularly suited for Indian weather because the brand uses breathable eco-friendly materials to keep them dry and fresh.”

Some of the launched designs from the collection are Fenix, Mallow, Mallow and Crossover. Telling us about each of them, Prabal says, “Fenix is a silhouette available in both slip-on and lace-up styles to fit your everyday needs. This silhouette gives enhanced durability and has signature TOMS design details, including a canvas upper, elastic gore, and asymmetrical seam. The Mallow has got lightweight dual-density soles that are durable and made for the comfortobsessed. The third one, the Crossover slide, brings supersized proportions and cream puffy padded uppers to a water-friendly silhouete making them the most comfortable criss-cross slides you’ll ever wear.”

The shoes have a chic appeal and can be worn with both western and Indian wear. To add an Indian touch, many of the prints are inspired by popular arts and crafts of India like crochets, tie & dye, batiks, florals etc. Given how sustainability is of paramount importance for fast fashion and luxury brands, TOMS has ensured that the shoes are made of eco-friendly materials like 100% organic cotton that is grown without the use of toxic chemicals or genetically modified seeds.

Rs. 3,499 upwards. Available online and in-store.

