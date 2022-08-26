Canadian footwear-accessories brand ALDO introduces Fall Winter 2022 collection

ALDO, a leading footwear and accessories brand, has unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 collection - Reset, Refresh: The New You Need. The collection brings staple footwear, bags, and accessories in striking patterns, vivid colours, enriched textures, and precise construction for a seamless transition into the fall season. The FW '22 collection by Aldo also promises to be a result of skilled craftsmanship.

The collection claims to be a mix of comfort and craftsmanship designed appropriately for wherever the day takes us. From versatile heel heights to go-with-everything, neutral options, the footwear is perfectly crafted to complement your workwear.

In order to provide the required comfort while keeping up with international trends, the collection also showcases some modern designs in diversified styles and colours. Expect loafers, pumps, wedges, formals, chunky sneakers, and boots. For other accessories, look forward to statement crossbody bags and carry-all totes that are a perfect blend of style and panache.

The brand aims to showcase fashion-forward styles that strive to ensure comfort for our feet through the fall-winter season and increase consideration and conversion through versatility by offering smart work wear solutions for modern women via versatile dress silhouettes (heels).