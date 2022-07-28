Mumbai-based designer Anisha Kapoor’s new collection Paradiso is a modern woman’s dream

Mumbai-based designer Anisha Kapoor’s latest collection Paradiso under the label Maison Blue co-formed by Reema Singhania brings life to every woman’s dream. Setting the right vibes to spend days by the poolside, the collection, Anisha says, is born out of true love for timeless and versatile statement pieces with a modern twist. The collection that features sexy swimsuits, playful co-ords, flowy skirt sets and feminine pantsuits seamlessly blend Indian wear with modern wear.

With a vibrant and cheerful colour palette of pinks, lime greens, blues, whites and blacks balanced with fresh patterns and detailing with shells and raffia, the ensembles appear fluid and structured. Anisha tells us that the collection is inspired by the hottest boho chic trends using high end fabrics like silk and crêpe with drawstring and tassel detailing.

Serving dream vacation looks for modern women these ensembles with a hint of drama evoke a sense of wearing a second skin promising to fit perfectly in all places and in all ways. The modern silhouettes are made distinct and elegant with a hint of playfulness and the designer tells us that these garments can be styled in as many ways you want and still allow you to look like your gorgeous self.

“As a designer, I hope to see this line of thought across different levels of the industry, so that fashion can be made fun, exciting and something to be re-visited, time and again. Like the ‘blue’ in our name, our brand symbolises elegance, serenity and stability, all of which you can find under one ‘maison’ – our label!” says Anisha.

Post-graduate (MBA) in retail management from Welingkar Institute of Management, Anisha co-founded Maison Blu in 2014 with Reema Singhania, who specialised in textiles and printing from BD Somani. The duo tells us that the brand aims to create timeless but versatile garments that could be worn as statement pieces without being too heavy on the pocket. Both Reema and Anisha believe that fashion ought to be versatile.

“By creating Maison Blu, we weren’t offering mere ensembles, but iconic pieces to resonate with the woman of today — something that would not just flatter her, but also help her confidently express her personality. The idea was to make our garments feel like a fabulous second skin — something that our customers felt comfortable and glamorous wearing,” says Reema in conclusion.

Price on request. Available online.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com