Delhi-based design studio Dots & Doodles’ new Copa Cabana collection is all about style and comfort

Primarily known for its unique prints, personalized stationary and accessories, Delhi-based designer studio Dots & Doodles has taken a leap into the fashion space. And bringing their sharp sense of style, colour and design to the sartorial scene, the brand recently unveiled its all-new Copa Cabana collection. The collection features an exclusive range of beautifully designed co-ord sets making it an ideal choice for your beach vacay or BBQ nights.

Flaunting as many as five different co-ord sets, inspired by ’80s fashion, the bold and colourful patterns and prints capture a sense of playfulness, joy and adventure reminding us of sunny days and sandy beaches.

Whether you’d like to dress it up for Sunday brunch with the girls or dress it down for a movie night with family or nail that vacation wardrobe, this collection offers different prints for every occasion. For instance, Love Bird is a flirty, feminine co-ord set perfect to carry on vacation, while Suzani is a Persian-inspired creation with large prints, for brunches and lunches. For casual days and beach vacays, there’s Secret Garden, complete with pretty spring blossoms and a fetching border. The collection also boasts Gato, with quirky pink leopard prints as well as Mayflower, which features soothing colours reminiscent of sunsets in spring.

Suzani set from the collection

Secret Garden set from the collection

​“The Copa Cabana collection marks our first step into fashion. So, we wanted to start with something special, something that fused comfort with style. And co-ord sets, given their versatility, were a perfect choice. We decided to keep the prints bold but feminine, to encapsulate the feeling of pure, unfettered joy one experiences on a holiday. We want our customers to feel like they’re wearing a piece of art — something that actually gives them joy, apart from being stylish and comfortable,” says Krisha Seth, co-founder of Dots & Doodles. We also learn that each piece in the collection is crafted from 100 per cent cotton, making it comfortable to wear at all times. “Apart from wearing them as co-ords, you can also style them as separates, with your favourite pair of trousers or your favourite tee, making these designs completely versatile and chic,” adds Krisha.

Price on request. Available online.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com