Pooja Kankariya gives a modern makeover to Indian wear with pre-draped saris and bustiers in her latest collection 

When one reminisces about a wedding, the bride’s outfit might be the most talked about. But, there are other events to attend and cocktail parties to host. And if you are looking for a fashion conversation starter this wedding season, then look no further than Pooja Kankariya’s brand, Almarao. Launched in 2017, the label has gained quite a reputation for classy wedding gowns, its intricate blouses and styling Tollywood actors like Lavanya Tripathi and Payal Rajput. With her latest collection Modern Bridal Trousseau, she shares that she wishes to give every bride a wardrobe makeover. “No one talks about the several events that take place before and after a wedding. Why make only the wedding day special and the other days any less important? Our new collection offers a mix and match of Indian outfits and modern gowns,” Pooja shares.

The designer also reveals that this collection is so versatile that all that the bride has to do is ask for something and the label has it. “From basic salwars to sharara sets and predraped saris, we curated a range that can be easily worn and can also be styled with other outfits,” the designer informs. She also adds that this collection is about comfort — and has several ready-to-wear or predraped outfits. Speaking about the collection, she tells us that most of the clothes are made with chiffon, organza, and fabrics that have silk yarn. From Tuscan Sun (yellow) to Sea Grass (a mix of blue and green) and Bay Salt (white), the designer broke away from the traditional colour palette as she didn’t wish to restrict herself to just reds or pinks. She adds, “We used pearls and stones as embellishments for western looks and for Indian attire thread work, zardosi work and sitara work take the center stage.”

Cloud Blue Embellished Top

Before signing off, she further shares that while the collection is huge, she tried to keep it minimal with the motifs and embroidery so that the bride can go all out if she wants to, but can also choose comfort.

Rs. 20,000 upwards. Available online.

