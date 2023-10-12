Coping strategies to deal with loneliness & isolation

Loneliness and isolation have become common human experiences today, and they can impact people of all ages and backgrounds. Whether they are due to geographical distance, the loss of a loved one, or even a busy lifestyle, these feelings can be challenging to overcome.

We learn some coping skills to help you deal with these emotions and reclaim a sense of connection and well-being.

Read on to learn what Dr Puneet Dwevedi, Chief of Mental Health and Behavioural Science and Dr Namrata Mahajan, Counselling Psychologist and Special Educator at Artemis Hospital Gurgaon outlines:

Cultivate Virtual Connections: In today's digital age, technology can be a powerful tool for combating loneliness. Reach out to friends and family through video calls, text messages, or social media platforms. Join online communities or forums that align with your interests or hobbies, allowing you to connect with like-minded individuals. Virtual connections can fill in geographical gaps and provide a sense of belonging.

Also read: Here are 7 best foods for heart health

Embrace Self-Care: Loneliness and isolation can take a toll on mental and emotional well-being. Practising self-care is important during these times. Indulge in activities that bring you joy and relaxation, such as reading, painting, listening to music, or taking long walks. Prioritise a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a balanced diet. Self-care nourishes both the body and soul, fostering resilience during times of isolation.

Seek Professional Help: If loneliness and isolation become overwhelming and start affecting your mental health, don't hesitate to seek professional help. Therapists, counsellors, or support groups can provide guidance and a safe space to express your feelings. Talking to a trained professional can offer valuable insights and coping strategies to deal with the emotional challenges associated with loneliness.

Volunteer or Join Groups: Getting involved in your community or finding groups that align with your interests can be a great way to combat loneliness. Volunteering not only allows you to contribute to a cause you care about but also allows you to connect with like-minded individuals who share your values. Joining clubs, sports teams, or hobby groups provides opportunities for social interaction and the chance to form meaningful connections.

Also read: Health benefits of incorporating dry fruits into your diet

Practice Mindfulness: Mindfulness techniques can help individuals manage feelings of loneliness and isolation by fostering self-awareness and reducing stress. Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and yoga can help you stay grounded in the present moment and develop a more positive outlook. Mindfulness encourages self-compassion and acceptance, which can alleviate the negative emotions associated with loneliness.