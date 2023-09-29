Four shifts you can make in your routine to prevent lifestyle diseases 

We are getting so many clients with bad lifestyles that have caused a huge impact on their overall health. In today’s fast-paced world, where the allure of socialising and peer pressure often lead us away from healthy living, it’s crucial to recognise the dire consequences of a bad lifestyle. Lifestyle-related diseases, including weight gain, diabetes, and hypertension, are on the rise, and while most of us know what’s right, we often succumb to unhealthy choices. A poor lifestyle, characterised by excessive consumption of processed foods, sedentary habits, chronic stress, and inadequate sleep, wreaks havoc on our overall health. It profoundly impacts our gut microbiome, disrupting the delicate balance of beneficial bacteria, and leading to digestive problems and inflammation. Cellular health deteriorates due to oxidative stress, inflammation, and sub-optimal nutrient intake, increasing the risk of chronic diseases. Furthermore, it weakens the immune system, making us more susceptible to illnesses. A bad lifestyle accelerates aging, impairs cognitive function, and contributes to weight gain, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues. The solution lies in adopting healthier habits to nurture our bodies and minds. Fortunately, small yet sustainable lifestyle changes can make a world of difference in maintaining good health. Let’s see what these basic changes are that you can make to bring your health back:

One of the fundamental pillars of a healthy lifestyle that I always talk about is maintaining a consistent sleep cycle. The human body operates on a natural 24-hour circadian rhythm, regulating various physiological processes, including sleep-wake patterns. When we adhere to a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking up at the same time six days a week, we align ourselves with this natural rhythm. This consistency helps optimise sleep quality, which, in turn, has far-reaching effects on overall health.

In our hyperconnected world, the prevalence of smartphones and electronic devices has made it tempting to engage with screens late into the night. However, the blue light emitted by screens interferes with our circadian rhythms by suppressing melatonin production — a hormone that regulates sleep. The recommendation to avoid screens at least an hour before bedtime and for the first two hours after waking up stems from the understanding that exposure to blue light disrupts our brain’s ability to transition from wakefulness to sleepiness. By adhering to this guideline, we can help our bodies follow their natural sleep-wake patterns, ultimately contributing to better sleep and overall well-being.

 Many people kick-start their day with a cup of coffee or tea, but the timing of your caffeine intake can significantly impact your body’s acidity levels. Consuming these beverages immediately upon waking can create an acidic environment within your body. To mitigate this, consider delaying your coffee or tea consumption by at least two to three hours after waking up. This gives your body time to naturally reduce its acidity levels as it transitions from a fasting state during sleep to a waking, active state. This small adjustment can help maintain a more balanced pH level, potentially reducing the risk of certain health issues associated with excessive acidity.

Our eating habits play a pivotal role in maintaining health, and a simple yet impactful shift is to front-load your daily caloric intake. This means consuming the majority of your calories earlier in the day, with dinner being the lightest meal. The logic behind this approach is rooted in the body’s digestive processes, which slow down during sleep. By eating a substantial breakfast and lunch, you provide your body with the energy it needs when it's most active. A lighter dinner allows your digestive system to rest during the night, which aids in overall healing, recovery, and weight management in your deep sleep cycle. Consistency is key when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle.

