All you need to know to boost your bone health

Taking care of your bones is like building a strong foundation for your body’s health. Just like how a strong base supports a building, healthy bones support your body’s structure and movement. Keeping your bones strong involves understanding different factors that come into play. These include your lifestyle

choices, how your body makes bone cells, the effects of medications, surgeries and more. Inside your body, there are special cells called osteoblasts and osteoclasts. Think of osteoblasts as builders and osteoclasts as breakers of bones. They work together to keep your bones in good condition. But things like what you eat, the medicines you take or issues with a tiny gland called the parathyroid can upset this balance and affect the strength of your bones. Calcium is like the bricks that make up your bones. If there’s not enough calcium, your bones can become weak. It might seem like eating a lot of calcium-rich foods, like dairy products will make your bones strong. But it’s not that simple.

To take care of your bones, you definitely need calcium but you also need more than just calcium. There are four important vitamins for your bones, namely, Vitamin D3, calcium, magnesium, and Vitamin K2. Vitamin D3 helps your body soak up calcium. If you don’t have enough Vitamin D3, your bones might not get the calcium they need, and that could lead to bone troubles. Calcium alone isn’t enough. Magnesium and Vitamin K2 complete the team that helps your bones stay strong. Sometimes, especially as you get older, or if you have health issues, you might need extra help from supplements. You can think of supplements as helpers. Taking a special pill with calcium, Vitamin D3, magnesium, and Vitamin K2 can give your bonebuilding team a boost. But it’s important to talk to a healthcare expert before taking any

supplements.

Moving your body is another way to keep your bones happy. Doing things like lifting weights or doing special exercises, like Plyometric, can make your bones stronger. Just like how you become stronger when you lift weights, your bones become stronger when you put them under a little stress. Activities that push your bones a bit, like walking or using stretchy bands, also help the bone-building team. Isn’t it interesting that in the past, people believed gently tapping their hands with pieces of wood could make their bones stronger? Surprisingly, a bit of stress can actually be good for your bones. When you challenge your bones

by dancing or jumping, they become stronger. It’s like how practicing something makes you better at it. By

putting a little pressure on your bones, you’re helping them stay strong.

Food also plays a big role. Eating enough vegetables, especially the green leafy ones, is a good idea. Avoiding diets where you hardly eat anything and eating balanced meals for keeping a healthy weight can also protect your bone strength. Protein, which you might know as something that makes muscles, is also important for your bones. Muscles help protect your bones. And don’t forget about the right kind of fats — they’re important too! When it comes to bone health, it’s not just about quick fixes. You need to understand the root causes of problems. Instead of relying only on surgeries or artificial solutions, you should focus on making lifestyle changes. Surgery might help for a while, but it usually doesn’t address the real problem. Sometimes it can even cause more problems.

Taking care of your bones is like a puzzle. All the pieces fit together to give you strong and healthy bones. The balance between osteoblasts and osteoclasts, the team of essential nutrients, the support from supplements and the benefits of exercise, all come together to build a great approach to bone health. But the most important piece of advice is to talk to a healthcare expert for personalised guidance.

