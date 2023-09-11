Cult.fit’s new fitness program Evolve Yoga makes workouts enjoyable with yoga wheel

Cult.fit, a notable fitness brand in India, has proudly unveiled its latest offering, Evolve Yoga, a groundbreaking yoga format backed by scientific innovation, designed to elevate flexibility and mobility. Evolve Yoga represents a revolutionary transformation of the time-honored yoga practice.

On extensive research and an in-depth study of movement, it seamlessly merges traditional yoga postures with the incorporation of a versatile yoga wheel—an adaptable prop that facilitates stretching, enhances flexibility, and refines balance. Notably, it aids in opening up the chest, shoulders, and hips, rendering it an invaluable asset for both beginners and seasoned practitioners aiming to deepen their yoga journey.

Representational image

“Evolve Yoga is designed to improve flexibility, breath control and help people recover from intense workouts much more efficiently”, shares Rishabh Telang, Fitness Expert, cult.fit. He adds,“The usage of props make it easier to get into poses that are otherwise challenging, thereby making the new format very accessible for members who prefer lifting weights or dance fitness as a preferred form of workout.”

Each Evolve Yoga session has been expertly crafted to last for 50 minutes and encompasses a holistic fusion of dynamic warm-ups to center the body, carefully curated sequences, a diverse array of yoga poses, breath control techniques, and a final relaxation pose, savasana. Moreover, the yoga wheel is just one of the props designed to elevate the yoga experience and assist in the effective execution of these sequences and poses. Looking ahead, more such props will be introduced to enrich the program further.

Also Read: Redefining beauty the Kriti Sanon way



As India remains a pioneer in advancing yoga, such programs are a right step in the direction. They are designed to enhance practitioners' overall well-being, prioritising breath control and flexibility and making sure fitness is accessible and enjoyable. Currently, Evolve Yoga is available in four major cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. Classes are actively conducted in 22 centers, with plans to expand to a total of 70 centers by the end of September.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada