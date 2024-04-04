International Carrot Day: 5 health benefits of carrots you should know

From the mouth-watering dessert Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa) to the delicious side-dish Carrot Poriyal, the carrot is one of the most versatile vegetables that can be found in many cuisines around the world. Not just taste, this reddish-orange veggie also packs numerous health benefits. Whether you eat them raw, cooked, juiced, or blended into soups, carrots offer a plethora of nutrients that can boost your overall well-being. From improving vision to supporting heart health, there are five remarkable health benefits of including carrots in your diet: