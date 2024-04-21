Eat, play, laugh

Happily Healthy

Trust your own self, and be happy with your responsible choices. This includes making way for a balanced intake, based on what works for you. “Enjoy a wide variety of options across the five food groups, without guilt or constraints, maintaining a healthy relationship with your food. This attitude is a trust-builder, and helps you to respond responsibly to food and make decisions that support your own health index. Find your own happy and healthy relationship with food,” says Dr. Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle.

Intuitive eating helps you get rid of your unhealthy obsession with weight issues. You can live and eat in peace while setting your own boundaries. Sounds complicated? It isn’t. You begin to nourish yourself better, respect, enjoy and savour what you eat. This also translates into a healthy lifestyle as you bring in ways to nourish yourself in many more ways that go beyond eating.

“Once you shrug off those rigid rules, or guilt, you begin honouring your hunger, and your fullness cues,” says Madhavi Avate, functional nutritionist. She explains the wisdom in listening to personal body cues and choosing your foods. “An intuitive eating plan is built on three fundamental elements: listening to your body’s hunger and fullness cues, allowing yourself to eat when genuinely hungry and stopping when comfortably satisfied. Secondly, it encourages honouring your cravings without judgement, nourishing a balanced relationship with food by embracing a wide variety of choices. Lastly, practising mindful eating is essential: focusing on being present during meals to savour and appreciate food fully, enhancing satisfaction and self-awareness in your eating habits.”