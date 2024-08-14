Beyond Beauty: The surprising perks of a home garden

Have you ever walked into a house full of plants and felt happier and calmer instantly? Well, you are not the only one, scientific research proves that being around plants can make you happier.
With cities becoming concrete jungles, it is hard to be around nature all day. Going to wherever nature is, can also be quite a task, and hence, getting nature to your homes is the most convenient option. Along with the most obvious benefit, which is releasing oxygen, having home gardens has multiple other benefits, most not even researched. Some of the benefits are listed below.
Mindful activity
After a stressful day of work, gardening can help you take your mind off things, and help you indulge in an activity. Instead of mindlessly scrolling on Instagram or browsing on Netflix, gardening can prove to be a refreshing and mindful hobby.
Relaxing to the eye
In the digital age, our work revolves around staring at the screen the whole day. To take a break from work as well, we resort to Instagram or watching videos, which is again screentime. Our eyes desperately need a break from screens, and gardening as a pastime can be great for your eyes. Looking at the colour green is said to be cooling for the eyes, and restorative after a whole day of screentime.
May help lower blood pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is one of the most common diseases in today’s day. The primary cause of blood pressure is said to be high stress levels. A natural way to counter that is gardening. It is proven to have relaxing effects and may help reduce arterial stress.
Helps reduce anxiety and depression
One of the prominent symptoms of depression is hopelessness. Psychologists in the 2017 meta-analysis have said that gardening induces a feeling of hope. When you grow something and put effort into it every day, you want to see how it grows and how it will eventually turn out. This induced feeling of hope can tackle depression. The person also starts seeing his/her contribution in other things, and this feeling of being valued can restore confidence and esteem.
While house plants are very easy to maintain and serve the purpose perfectly, if you want to take your gardening up a notch, you can also grow greens and vegetables. There is nothing healthier than consuming home-grown greens and vegetables. Contrary to popular opinion, you do not even need too much space to have a home garden. Just a small window sill can also do. It is an inexpensive pastime with numerous benefits. Happy gardening!