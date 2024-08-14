Beyond Beauty: The surprising perks of a home garden

Have you ever walked into a house full of plants and felt happier and calmer instantly? Well, you are not the only one, scientific research proves that being around plants can make you happier.

With cities becoming concrete jungles, it is hard to be around nature all day. Going to wherever nature is, can also be quite a task, and hence, getting nature to your homes is the most convenient option. Along with the most obvious benefit, which is releasing oxygen, having home gardens has multiple other benefits, most not even researched. Some of the benefits are listed below.

Mindful activity

After a stressful day of work, gardening can help you take your mind off things, and help you indulge in an activity. Instead of mindlessly scrolling on Instagram or browsing on Netflix, gardening can prove to be a refreshing and mindful hobby.

Relaxing to the eye

In the digital age, our work revolves around staring at the screen the whole day. To take a break from work as well, we resort to Instagram or watching videos, which is again screentime. Our eyes desperately need a break from screens, and gardening as a pastime can be great for your eyes. Looking at the colour green is said to be cooling for the eyes, and restorative after a whole day of screentime.