Five ways you can make this festive season a healthy one as well

December is here, a time of joy, togetherness and endless celebrations. From Christmas gatherings to New Year parties, it’s a season filled with happiness and indulgence. While the festivities bring everyone closer, this time of the year often leads to a disregard for healthy habits, with people overeating, eating unhealthy food, not working out, affecting sleep and neglecting their overall health. This cycle usually results in ambitious New Year resolutions that many struggle to keep. Celebrations are more than just feasting; they’re an opportunity to connect with loved ones and reflect on the meaning behind the festivities. To truly enjoy this season, it’s important to celebrate mindfully, balancing fun with good health. Here are some simple tips to help you stay mindful and healthy this Christmas while still enjoying the festivities:

Start your meal with veggies

Including more vegetables at the start of your meal is a great way to fill up on nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods. Veggies like broccoli, French beans, lettuce, spinach, carrots, bell peppers etc are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, which help support digestion and keep you feeling full. Starting with veggies can also prevent overeating high-calorie dishes later in the meal. You can enjoy them as a fresh salad, a warm soup, or a colourful platter of grilled vegetables.

Opt for grilled, baked, or stir-fried foods over fried foods

Fried foods might be tempting, but they’re often high in unhealthy fats and calories. Instead, go for grilled, baked or stir-fried dishes, which retain the flavour without the excess oil. If you do indulge in fried foods, practice moderation by enjoying smaller portions. Choosing healthier cooking methods not only reduces the calorie load but also makes digestion easier, allowing you to enjoy the festive meal without feeling sluggish the next day.

Choose healthy sweets or eat desserts mindfully

Festive sweets are hard to resist, but they can be enjoyed mindfully. Opt for healthier desserts made with natural sweeteners like dates, honey, jaggery, coconut sugar or raisins. If you crave sugar-laden treats, have them after your meal rather than before. Eating sweets on a full stomach slows down sugar absorption and prevents you from overeating desserts which further keeps blood sugar levels stable and helps you stay satisfied with smaller portions.

Balance alcohol intake

Alcohol is a staple at many celebrations, but it can put stress on your liver. Start your evening with a glass of lemon water and sip it in between alcoholic drinks. Lemon water helps maintain the body’s alkaline balance, supports liver detoxification and reduces the chances of dehydration. Additionally, always drink alcohol on a full stomach to slow its absorption, which can prevent hangovers and help you enjoy your evening responsibly.

Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water throughout the day, with alcohol etc is one of the simplest ways to flush out toxins naturally. Water keeps your metabolism active, prevents bloating and helps offset the dehydrating effects of festive foods and drinks. Make it a habit to carry a bottle of water with you and sip regularly to stay hydrated.

Movement

Amid the celebrations, don’t forget to stay active. Whether it’s a quick walk after a meal, a fun dance session with family, a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session, mild stretches in between or a morning workout or jog; find ways to keep moving. Physical activity not only helps balance the extra calories but also boosts your mood and energy levels, making the festivities even more enjoyable.

This festive season, let’s embrace a more mindful approach to celebrations. Spend quality time with your loved ones, focus on nourishing your body and find joy in every moment. By making small yet impactful changes to your eating and drinking habits, you can enjoy the festivities without compromising your health. Wishing you a joyful and healthy Christmas filled with love, laughter and mindful indulgence!