Take care of your digestive system with some quick home remedies

Heartburn, often described as a burning sensation in the chest or throat, is a common condition that affects people worldwide. It is primarily caused by stomach acid refluxing into the oesophagus, leading to irritation and discomfort. This condition is often accompanied by flatulence, which is the release of excess gas from the digestive system. Acidity or heartburn can also be triggered by certain foods and drinks, such as spicy or acidic foods, caffeine, alcohol etc. Lifestyle factors like stress, lack of physical activity and obesity can also contribute to the development of heartburn.
In addition to the burning sensation, individuals experiencing heartburn may also notice symptoms like:
1. Regurgitation of food or liquid into the mouth
2. Difficulty swallowing
3. Sour or bitter taste in the mouth
4. Persistent cough or sore throat
5. Dryness or ulcers due to chronic conditions, etc
To manage acidity, heartburn and flatulence effectively, one can consider the following tips to take care of the digestive system:
1. Hydration: When we drink enough water, it helps dilute stomach acids, which can reduce the severity of heartburn. Water also helps to neutralise excess stomach acid, providing relief from acidity and heartburn. Staying hydrated supports the digestive process, making it easier for the body to break down food and absorb nutrients. Additionally, water helps to maintain a healthy pH balance in the stomach, preventing the acidic environment that can lead to heartburn. Try and drink around 2.5-3 litres of water minimum in a day to help you feel better and flush out toxins naturally from the body. Avoid excess water, in case you have any restrictions due to a diseased condition, check with your health care provider for the same.
2. Light meals: Dal rice or khichdi, a simple and light meal is known for its easy digestibility and comforting nature. When it comes to acidity and heartburn, opting for light meals like these can be beneficial as they are easier for the digestive system to process, due to its minimal spices and fat content. The combination of rice and dal provides a good balance of carbohydrates and complete protein, which can help the body heal, repair and promote overall digestive health.
3. Chew your food well: When we chew the food slowly and thoroughly, our saliva mixes with the food, initiating the digestive process in the mouth itself. This pre-digestion enables the stomach to handle the food better, leading to a more efficient breakdown of food particles. Slow and mindful chewing also allows our stomach to signal our brain when we’re full, preventing overeating and helping to maintain portion control. Additionally, the slow chewing process helps reduce the likelihood of indigestion, acid reflux and bloating, as the food is adequately prepared for the digestive process. The effective digestion and elimination of waste also contribute to reduced constipation. It’s a win-win situation for you and to focus on slowing down. Let’s try that from today itself.
4. Liquorice: It contains an active ingredient, glycyrrhizic acid, which can soothe the lining of the stomach and provide relief from acid reflux and heartburn. Liquorice also has mild laxative properties, which can aid in relieving constipation. Mix half tsp of liquorice powder in a cup of warm water and take it in an hour after any one meal to get the benefits. However, excessive liquorice consumption can cause side effects, so it’s essential to use it in moderation and consult a healthcare provider before starting any new herbal treatment.
5. Ice pack: Applying an ice pack to the abdomen can alleviate some of the symptoms of acidity, heartburn, and bloating. Ice pack helps relax the abdominal muscles and nerves, which can further help with reducing inflammation and alleviate symptoms of acidity, heartburn and bloating. The cold sensation from the pack can also help to soothe irritated tissues, while the pressure from the ice pack can stimulate blood flow and reduce swelling, leading to relief from discomfort and bloating. It’s essential to pay attention to your body’s signals and make necessary dietary and lifestyle adjustments to manage heartburn and flatulence effectively. If your acidity symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation, management and treatment options. Remember, taking care of your digestive health is crucial for overall well-being, so prioritise self-care and make informed choices that support your health and comfort.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress