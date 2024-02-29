Take care of your digestive system with some quick home remedies

To manage acidity, heartburn and flatulence effectively, one can consider the following tips to take care of the digestive system:

1. Hydration: When we drink enough water, it helps dilute stomach acids, which can reduce the severity of heartburn. Water also helps to neutralise excess stomach acid, providing relief from acidity and heartburn. Staying hydrated supports the digestive process, making it easier for the body to break down food and absorb nutrients. Additionally, water helps to maintain a healthy pH balance in the stomach, preventing the acidic environment that can lead to heartburn. Try and drink around 2.5-3 litres of water minimum in a day to help you feel better and flush out toxins naturally from the body. Avoid excess water, in case you have any restrictions due to a diseased condition, check with your health care provider for the same.

2. Light meals: Dal rice or khichdi, a simple and light meal is known for its easy digestibility and comforting nature. When it comes to acidity and heartburn, opting for light meals like these can be beneficial as they are easier for the digestive system to process, due to its minimal spices and fat content. The combination of rice and dal provides a good balance of carbohydrates and complete protein, which can help the body heal, repair and promote overall digestive health.

3. Chew your food well: When we chew the food slowly and thoroughly, our saliva mixes with the food, initiating the digestive process in the mouth itself. This pre-digestion enables the stomach to handle the food better, leading to a more efficient breakdown of food particles. Slow and mindful chewing also allows our stomach to signal our brain when we’re full, preventing overeating and helping to maintain portion control. Additionally, the slow chewing process helps reduce the likelihood of indigestion, acid reflux and bloating, as the food is adequately prepared for the digestive process. The effective digestion and elimination of waste also contribute to reduced constipation. It’s a win-win situation for you and to focus on slowing down. Let’s try that from today itself.