Five ways to detoxify your liver

Weight loss is a common struggle for many people, often due to a sluggish metabolism, which can stem from various factors. this includes a high intake of processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats, which can slow down metabolic processes. While physical inactivity reduces metabolic rate, not drinking enough water or dehydration hampers metabolic efficiency; lack of sleep affects the repair, recovery, healing, hormone balance, weight loss and metabolism processes, and chronic stress leads to disruptions in hormones that slow down the metabolism. Now that we know what affects the metabolism, we have to observe how metabolism and liver health are interconnected. the liver helps burn body fat and a sluggish liver can slow down fat metabolism, making weight loss difficult. the liver removes toxins from the body, which we ingest from air, food, and other sources, and this cleansing process can have a positive impact on metabolism.
Liver helps with blood purification, the production of proteins needed for blood clotting, and the absorption of food, particularly fats, which also aid in the conversion of thyroid hormones (t3 and t4), which are essential for regulating metabolism. If the liver is not functioning well, thyroid levels and consequently metabolism can be affected.
When the liver is overloaded with toxins and can’t detoxify effectively, it becomes inflamed and sluggish. this can lead to a sluggish metabolism and add difficulty in losing weight. let’s look at detoxifying the liver and boosting metabolism:
Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage contain a compound called sulforaphane, which helps boost liver health. These veggies support the liver’s detoxification processes , reducing inflammation and helping the liver function more efficiently, therefore helping with the process of elimination of toxins. Include these veggies in cooked form at least three times in a week.
Omega 3: Omega-3 fatty acids help the liver by reducing overall inflammation and promoting overall fat metabolism. they improve the liver’s ability to process fats, prevent fat buildup and support overall liver health. this helps the liver function more efficiently, boosting metabolism and aiding in weight management. Including foods like fatty fish, flaxseeds, and walnuts in your diet ensures a good supply of omega-3s, which benefits both liver function and metabolic health.
Garlic and olive oil mixture: A simple mixture of garlic and extra virgin olive oil can help detoxify the liver and improve metabolism because garlic has powerful anti-inflammatory properties , which help reduce liver inflammation, and olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are good for liver health. These fats help reduce fat buildup in the liver, that is particularly useful for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Mix 1 tsp olive oil, 1-2 pieces of crushed garlic, 1 tsp lemon juice, and 3-5 drops of raw honey and drink first thing in the morning for seven days, followed by a glass of warm lemon water. This drink helps flush out toxins from the liver, reducing its workload and improving its efficiency, making it easier for your body to burn fat and main- tain energy levels.
Movement and activity: Regular exercise, done at least four to five days a week, boosts blood flow to the liver, which helps it function properly and stay healthy. This improved liver function aids in better metabolism, making it easier for your body to burn fat and process nutrients. Any activity that you enjoy doing, wheth- er it’s a gym workout, yoga, dancing, zumba, pilates, functional training, strength training, etc, try and follow it with discipline and consistency to achieve benefits.
Sleep: Quality sleep is crucial for liver health and metabolism because, during deep sleep, the liver gets a chance to detoxify and repair itself. This process helps the liver function optimally, which in turn, supports efficient metabolism. Proper sleep also regulates hormones that control hunger and energy use, helping to maintain a healthy weight and overall well-being. It’s important for everyone to understand the role of the liver in metabolism and overall health, which is the key to effective weight loss. By adopting a few healthy eating and lifestyle habits, you can support your liver, boost your metabolism and achieve your weightloss goals.