Five ways to detoxify your liver

Weight loss is a common struggle for many people, often due to a sluggish metabolism, which can stem from various factors. this includes a high intake of processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats, which can slow down metabolic processes. While physical inactivity reduces metabolic rate, not drinking enough water or dehydration hampers metabolic efficiency; lack of sleep affects the repair, recovery, healing, hormone balance, weight loss and metabolism processes, and chronic stress leads to disruptions in hormones that slow down the metabolism. Now that we know what affects the metabolism, we have to observe how metabolism and liver health are interconnected. the liver helps burn body fat and a sluggish liver can slow down fat metabolism, making weight loss difficult. the liver removes toxins from the body, which we ingest from air, food, and other sources, and this cleansing process can have a positive impact on metabolism.

Liver helps with blood purification, the production of proteins needed for blood clotting, and the absorption of food, particularly fats, which also aid in the conversion of thyroid hormones (t3 and t4), which are essential for regulating metabolism. If the liver is not functioning well, thyroid levels and consequently metabolism can be affected.

When the liver is overloaded with toxins and can’t detoxify effectively, it becomes inflamed and sluggish. this can lead to a sluggish metabolism and add difficulty in losing weight. let’s look at detoxifying the liver and boosting metabolism:

Cruciferous vegetables: Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage contain a compound called sulforaphane, which helps boost liver health. These veggies support the liver’s detoxification processes , reducing inflammation and helping the liver function more efficiently, therefore helping with the process of elimination of toxins. Include these veggies in cooked form at least three times in a week.