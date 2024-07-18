Five health benefits of cardamom you must know

We’ve all heard the saying, “Food is medicine,” but how many of us truly live by it? In today’s fast-paced world, it’s common to reach for pills for instant relief from symptoms rather than relying on natural remedies. While medications can offer quick fixes, they often provide only symptomatic relief without addressing the root cause. On the other hand, our food, including fruits, nuts, seeds, and spices, has inherent healing properties that work gradually to control and remove issues from their source. Today, we discuss one such powerful spice that is a staple in every household but is rarely used medicinally — cardamom. Grown primarily in India, it is one such impressive spice that can alleviate gut-related symptoms. It’s used in both sweet and savoury dishes, adding a unique flavour to food.
Cardamom is highly alkaline in the human body. When our parents or grandparents faced acidity, they often chewed on a cardamom pod inste ad of reaching for antacids. This spice was also used post-meal as a mouth freshener to improve digestive enzymes, which helped reduce acidity and enhance overall digestion. In India, even tea is traditionally prepared with cardamom to help reduce body acidity.
Cardamom is excellent for lung health and the respiratory system. It helps break down mucus and expel phlegm from the lungs, protecting against pollutants, pathogens, germs, and disease-causing microbes. By reducing lung inflammation, cardamom can help prevent allergic attacks such as asthma. Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties support overall respiratory health.
Cardamom is a powerful spice for stomach health because its essential oils have antimicrobial properties that prevent stomach bugs and infections. Cardamom also stimulates digestive enzymes, improving overall digestion and reducing symptoms like gas and indi- gestion. It helps in neutralising stomach acidity and soothe discomfort caused by ulcers. Cardamom promotes bile secretion, which aids in fat digestion. Chewing cardamom pods can freshen breath and enhance oral health by eliminating bad odours.
Cardamom also helps to boost our metabolism by stimulating the secretion of bile acids, which further aids in digestion and fat metabolism. By enhancing the breakdown and absorption of nutrients, cardamom supports a healthy digestive system. This spice helps maintain balanced metabolic processes, ensuring that the body efficiently converts food into energy and stores less fat. additionally, cardamom’s thermogenic properties can increase energy expenditure, promoting metabolic health.
Black cardamom boosts metabolism through its fiber, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The fiber aids digestion and helps regulate blood sugar levels, while antioxidants combat oxidative stress, reducing inflammation. These combined effects promote a healthier metabolic rate. additionally, black cardamom stimulates the secretion of digestive enzymes, enhancing nutrient absorption and fat metabolism. This not only supports weight management but also contributes to maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Cardamom has diuretic properties, which means it helps flush out excess water and toxins from the body naturally. This process can reduce water retention, lower blood pressure and promote over- all detoxification. To enjoy these benefits, you can boil a cardamom pod in a cup of water and sip it slowly. This simple, natural remedy can support your kidneys in maintaining a healthy balance of fluids and electrolytes, enhancing your body’s ability to eliminate waste effectively.