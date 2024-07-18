Five health benefits of cardamom you must know

We’ve all heard the saying, “Food is medicine,” but how many of us truly live by it? In today’s fast-paced world, it’s common to reach for pills for instant relief from symptoms rather than relying on natural remedies. While medications can offer quick fixes, they often provide only symptomatic relief without addressing the root cause. On the other hand, our food, including fruits, nuts, seeds, and spices, has inherent healing properties that work gradually to control and remove issues from their source. Today, we discuss one such powerful spice that is a staple in every household but is rarely used medicinally — cardamom. Grown primarily in India, it is one such impressive spice that can alleviate gut-related symptoms. It’s used in both sweet and savoury dishes, adding a unique flavour to food.

Cardamom is highly alkaline in the human body. When our parents or grandparents faced acidity, they often chewed on a cardamom pod inste ad of reaching for antacids. This spice was also used post-meal as a mouth freshener to improve digestive enzymes, which helped reduce acidity and enhance overall digestion. In India, even tea is traditionally prepared with cardamom to help reduce body acidity.

But the benefits of cardamom go far beyond digestion, and let’s look at a few: