Five essential oils you must try during the monsoon

The monsoon season presents your body with a distinct set of difficulties as it arrives with its cooling rains and intense humidity. You must modify your self-care regimen in light of the symptoms, which range from moist skin to an elevated risk of infection. During these damp and chaotic months, essential oils can be your go-to remedy for feeling balanced, revitalised and fresh. Regardless of the weather, these essential oils will keep your body feeling its best.
Soothing and purifying
The premium, all-natural Wikka Eucalyptus Essential Oil is made from freshly plucked eucalyptus leaves. Spicy and camphoraceous, eucalyptus is well-known for its traditional therapeutic benefits. It is both soothing and purifying. Rich in anti-microbial, analgesic, expectorant and decongestant qualities, it supports improved mental clarity, immunity and fights respiratory problems. Its ability to heal the skin makes it useful in the treatment of inflammation, acne and mild skin irritations.
Price: INR 450. Available online.
For clear skin and healthy scalp
Enjoy the premium, all-natural Good Vibes 100% Pure Tea Tree Essential Oil, which is derived from the leaves of the Melaleuca alternifolia plant, and its many natural advantages. This essential oil, which is well-known for having strong antiseptic and antibacterial qualities, is perfect for encouraging clear skin and a healthy scalp. It can be used into hair care products to strengthen and calm hair, added to skincare routines to help fight acne or used as a revitalising aroma enhancer to diffusers. Good Vibes Tea Tree Essential Oil, which is diluted with carrier oils and devoid of synthetic ingredients, is ideal for holistic health and wellness.
Price: INR 204. Available online.
With the scent of lavender blossoms
With the help of Alps Goodness Lavender Essential Oil, lose yourself in peace. This 100% pure essential oil embodies the calming scent of lavender blossoms and is sourced from the best lavender farms. It is well renowned for its ability to soothe and relax, making it ideal for lowering tension and encouraging sound sleep. The natural approach to improve your well-being and create a calm atmosphere can be achieved with Alps Goodness Lavender Essential Oil, which can be used in aromatherapy, added to your bath, or blended with carrier oils for skincare.
Price: INR 239. Available online.
For elevating your mood
Purplle Orange Essential Oil is a quality, 100% pure oil made from the zest of sun-ripened oranges that will brighten your day. This essential oil is well-known for its energising and uplifting scent, making it ideal for elevating your mood and setting a revitalising atmosphere. Because of its inherent citrus aroma, it’s a great option for bringing some colour and vibrancy to your skincare regimen while also energising and renewing your skin. Purplle Orange Essential Oil is a flexible and energising addition to your health collection, perfect for use in diffusers, bath mixtures, or do-it-yourself beauty recipes.
Price: INR 179. Available online.
Pure and invigorating essence
Experience a fresh boost to your wellness routine with Organic Harvest Rosemary Essential Oil. Derived from premium organic rosemary plants, this essential oil offers a pure and invigorating essence renowned for its stimulating and clarifying effects. The crisp, herbal fragrance enhances mental focus and clarity, supports vibrant hair health, and provides gentle relief for your skin. Ideal for integrating into aromatherapy sessions, skincare formulations, or as a natural remedy for hair care, this essential oil is completely free from artificial additives and reflects the highest standards of organic farming. Embrace the pure, revitalising power of rosemary with each use.
Price: INR 375. Available online.