3 beauty mists to keep you fresh and energised this monsoon

The dampness of the rainy weather coupled with the rise in humidity, long work hours and sweat makes you uncomfortable, doesn't it? Check out these three newly launched innovative beauty mists that will guide you through the weather and make sure you remain fresh, energised and active all through the day.
While Hyaluronic Acid is a common ingredient in skincare products, this time it is present in Aqualogica’s innovative body mist. The Refresh + Sweet Summer Kiss Perfume Body Mist consist of Zemea and Hyaluronic Acid that helps to keep you fresh all day. The base fragrance of the mist consists of strawberries, nectarine and musk which give off a sweet aroma. Along with that, it has hints of Red Apply and Red currant for the fruity freshness. For those who love sweet and musky notes, this is the perfect perfume to try out this season.
Price : Rs 499
Available online.
Monsoons are one of the dreaded times for those with curly hair. Keeping your misery in mind Fix My Curls has introduced a range of hair mists that are super light, comfortable, fragrant and keeps your hair manageable at all times. Available in three variants of Warm Vanilla Hair Mist, Floral Bouquet and Floral Aqua, you are free to take your pick.
The Vanilla Hair Mist is all about notes of Vanilla, White Orchid, Sugar, Tonka Bean, Coconut, Jasmine, Cacao and Sandalwood. The Floral Bouquet on the other hand has a plethora of aroma including Rose, Bergamot, Orchid, Patchouli and African Orange Flower to name a few. If you love flora fragrances then go for it.
To smell fresh and clean always, check out Floral Aqua which has hints of ginger, sea salt, mandarin orange, amber, and Crystal Aqua; perfect for your beachside vacations.
Price: Rs 500
Available online
In the world of luxury perfumes, you cannot miss out on the new drop SAHAR by Maison De Fouzdar. This opulent fragrance embodies the sweetness of plum and the spiciness of warm cinnamon. Add to it the premiumness of saffron and amber. The base notes include vanilla and oud which help in maintaining the freshness for a long time. If you are seeking for olfactory luxury, this is your destination.
Price on request
Available online