3 beauty mists to keep you fresh and energised this monsoon

Monsoons are one of the dreaded times for those with curly hair. Keeping your misery in mind Fix My Curls has introduced a range of hair mists that are super light, comfortable, fragrant and keeps your hair manageable at all times. Available in three variants of Warm Vanilla Hair Mist, Floral Bouquet and Floral Aqua, you are free to take your pick.

The Vanilla Hair Mist is all about notes of Vanilla, White Orchid, Sugar, Tonka Bean, Coconut, Jasmine, Cacao and Sandalwood. The Floral Bouquet on the other hand has a plethora of aroma including Rose, Bergamot, Orchid, Patchouli and African Orange Flower to name a few. If you love flora fragrances then go for it.

To smell fresh and clean always, check out Floral Aqua which has hints of ginger, sea salt, mandarin orange, amber, and Crystal Aqua; perfect for your beachside vacations.

Price: Rs 500

Available online