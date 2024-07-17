Unlock fabulous hair with these monsoon-proof products

Monsoon season ushers pleasant weather, but it brings challenges for both hair and skin. Unpredictable, dull, and frizzy hair can dampen your mood and potentially cause long-term damage. Navigating hair care during this time can be tricky, with common issues like dullness and hair loss. The key to great hair lies in proper care: using hair masks, regular conditioning, choosing products that suit your hair type, and maintaining a thorough cleansing routine. Although moisture can affect your hair, you can still keep your style intact all day. We tell you how as we list out products that can help you take care of your tresses this monsoon season and achieve fabulous hair.