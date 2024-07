The new buzz word that everyone is getting to hear is circadian rhythm, and it is often referred to as the body clock. Circadian Rhythm (CR) is an internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats every 24 hours. This biological rhythm is directed and driven by the hypothalamus, which is a part of the brain and is influenced by external cues like light and temperature. When the circadian rhythm is functioning well, it helps in improving the quality of sleep, releasing and regulating hormones like melatonin, cortisol, etc, optimising metabolism by aligning eating and digestion patterns, enhancing mental and cognitive function, etc.

When the circadian rhythm is disrupted, it can lead to several health issues, including sleep disorders like insomnia, anxiety, stress depression, metabolic syndromes like weight gain, diabetes, difficulty concentrating and poor memory, increased susceptibility to illnesses, etc. Here’s how you can restore a healthy circadian rhythm:

Set a proper sleep and wake-up cycle

Having a consistent sleep schedule is the cornerstone of a healthy circadian rhythm. Going to bed and waking up at the same time almost every day, even on weekends, helps regulate your body’s internal clock and can improve the quality of your sleep. When you stick to a schedule, your body knows when to start winding down for sleep and when to wake up.

Sungazing

Exposure to natural sunlight, especially in the morning, helps reset your circadian rhythm. Spend some time outside each day, ideally within an hour of waking up. Sunlight signals your brain that it’s time to be awake and alert, setting your internal clock for the day and helping you feel more energised.

Limit phone use

Avoid using phones or other electronic devices an hour before sleep and two hours after waking up. The blue light that is emitted by a phone, laptop, television etc can signal through the retina to the brain and interfere with the production of melatonin, the sleep hormone. Instead, use this time to connect with nature, take a walk, or engage in a relaxing activity.