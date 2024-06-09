Here are some effective ways to stop overthinking

Engage in an activity: The best way to make your brain think about something is by telling it not to think about it! So instead, try using a distraction. Adopt a new hobby, go for a walk, try cooking new recipes, do a new painting, anything that you enjoy doing might help you take your mind off the worry.

Take action: If you find yourself worrying about the same thing over and over again, think about what you can do about it. Sit down and jot down your goals and things you can do to achieve them. "Does my friend no longer like me?" Call up your friend and have a frank conversation. "Why is my ankle always painting, is it something serious?" Get it checked with a medical professional. Simply worrying about something isn’t going to help, think about ways you can mend it.