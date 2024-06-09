Here are some effective ways to stop overthinking

“My stomach feels a bit weird, it feels like I have butterflies in them, I feel a slight pain, and it is a bit uncomfortable, I know what it is, I have CANCER!” Has this been your thought process after your last indigestion? Overthinking can be a paralysing habit that affects many individuals, leading to stress, anxiety, and a diminished quality of life. It involves incessantly mulling over thoughts, decisions, and events, often creating problems that do not exist or magnifying those that do. Fortunately, there are effective strategies to break free from this mental loop. Here are a few tips to keep yourself away from overthinking.
Take a deep breath: Though this is an often-repeated phrase, its popularity is justified! Taking a deep breath is like showing a red signal to the racing thoughts. It brings your mind back into the realms of reality and allows you to decide on the next course of action which you would like to pursue.
Engage in an activity: The best way to make your brain think about something is by telling it not to think about it! So instead, try using a distraction. Adopt a new hobby, go for a walk, try cooking new recipes, do a new painting, anything that you enjoy doing might help you take your mind off the worry.
Take action: If you find yourself worrying about the same thing over and over again, think about what you can do about it. Sit down and jot down your goals and things you can do to achieve them. "Does my friend no longer like me?" Call up your friend and have a frank conversation. "Why is my ankle always painting, is it something serious?" Get it checked with a medical professional. Simply worrying about something isn’t going to help, think about ways you can mend it.
Look at the bigger picture: When you find yourself tormented by your thoughts, take a step back and look at the bigger picture. When we are so lost in the storm of thoughts, it is easy to forget what purpose they serve. Looking at the problem from a different perspective might shed some light on it.
Think beyond today: You can cut the outgrowth as many times as you want, but unless you pluck the roots, the problem will never be solved. Reflect upon how you react to day-to-day situations, add a bit of positivity to your daily life, help someone cross a road, feed a stray dog, or donate something to the needy. Positive actions lead to positive reactions. Adopting a regular meditation routine might also be very useful.
As the popular saying goes “Practise makes a man perfect.” By understanding the causes of overthinking and implementing practical techniques such as mindfulness, cognitive restructuring, and lifestyle adjustments regularly, individuals can reclaim their mental peace and enhance their overall well-being.
Story by S. Shruthi Darshini