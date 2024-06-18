Five breathing techniques to enhance your mental and physical health

Alternate nostril breathing is a yogic practice that balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain, enhancing mental clarity and emotional stability. To perform this technique, close your right nostril with your thumb and inhale deeply through your left nostril. Then, close your left nostril with your ring finger, release your right nostril and exhale through it. Repeat the process, alternating nostrils. This technique promotes relaxation, reduces anxiety and improves overall mental function.