Transform your mornings: 5 steps to start your day right

Each morning is like a new page in the book called life. The activities and thoughts that run in the first few paragraphs determine, how the rest of the page goes. Here is a list of five activities that you can incorporate into your morning routine to have a more peaceful and refreshing start to your day.

Wake up on the first alarm

Ring.. Ring.. Snooze. Ring.. Ring.. Snooze. If this is how you start your mornings, then we have found the very first problem to fix. An alarm tells you how well you know yourself and how much willpower you have to start the day. Too many snoozed alarms can make you feel unprepared. Set an alarm that is realistic, provides ample rest and allows you to start your day without rushing.

Put together a to-do list

A to-do list is one of the best ways to multiply your productivity for the day. As the wise say, “Every minute spent in organization is an hour earned.” Making a to-do list first thing in the morning allows you to collect your thoughts and prepare to meet the challenges of the day.