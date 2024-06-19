Transform your weekends: Three activities to partake in on your day off

All the week’s struggle to just get through to that one day, and when it finally arrives…scrolling, scrolling and even more scrolling! Before you know it, you are already onto the next week’s grind.
How to get out of this vicious cycle of slogging through the week and scrolling through the weekend? Here is a list of 5 activities that will help you to better use your day off.
With the recent boom in IT hubs and astronomical growth in technology, the whole world is brought to our fingertips. This relaxed culture has made us too attached to our chairs, drastically bringing down our physical activity levels. Weekends can be used to give the much-needed stretch to your body. Put on those gym clothes on, pull out the yoga mat that has been sleeping in the corner and work those muscles on the weekend.
Our busy lives have not only limited our physical circle but also our emotional circle to a bare minimum. With the week being loaded with word and excelsheets, there is no time to spare for a friend. Call a friend whom you have not contacted in a long them and ask them how their life is going on. Share each other's experiences and you will feel the long way you two have come.
A weekend can be a great way to add something new to your pre-existing skill set. Learn something that will take you up a step in your professional ladder, or just learn something that gives you the pleasure of learning. Weekend workshops provide a great opportunity to cater to this need.
(Written by S. Shruthi Darshini)