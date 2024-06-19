World Sauntering Day: Simple ways to take a break from the hustle

For fans of Doraemon, the concept of a citywide rest day might be familiar. In one memorable episode, Nobita and Doraemon hilariously struggle to navigate a day where everyone takes a break. This scenario, while exaggerated, underscores a truth about our fast-paced lives. We often find time for everything except to relax and rejuvenate. Sauntering, which means taking a leisurely walk and celebrates savouring the simple pleasures of life, is an antidote to our hectic routines.

The best way to relax and celebrate a saunter day is to literally go for a slow walk in nature. Disconnect your mind from the tech-savvy world and take a leisurely stroll, observing and immersing yourself in the natural surroundings. The sweet aroma of flowers, the slow chirping of birds, and the gentle breeze can be a great and cost-effective way to soothe your mind and leave behind the stress of the world. If this piques your intrigue, here are three other activities to help you make the most of your day of rest:

Indulge in a hobby

A hobby relaxes the mind, whether you're sitting and reading or dusting off your cricket bat for a match. Relaxation doesn't look the same for everyone. Hobbies help you unwind and even physically exerting activities can lead to better sleep at night. Finding joy in your hobbies can significantly enhance your overall well-being.