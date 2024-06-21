International Day of Yoga: Four asanas to adopt into your daily routine

In the rush of modern life, finding moments of tranquillity and inner balance can feel like a distant dream. Yet, integrating simple yoga asanas into our daily routines can offer a powerful antidote. These timeless postures not only enhance physical flexibility and strength but also cultivate mental clarity and emotional equilibrium. Join us as we explore four essential asanas that promise to harmonise mind, body and soul, seamlessly integrating into our everyday lives with profound benefits.
Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)
This is one of the primary poses that most people would picturise when the word ‘yoga’ is mentioned. Vrikshasana gets its name vrksha meaning a tree, due to its resemblance to a tree. Standing on one leg with the other leg bent towards you and hands forming a namaste is how this is done. This asana offers various benefits to our health such as improved concentration, immunity and stamina.
Beginner's tip: Focusing on something else other than the fact that you are standing on a single leg helps maintain balance.
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)
This is one of the basic poses of yoga which is used widely due to its benefits to the whole body. Get on all fours and start by placing both of your hands in front of you, your finger should be pointing forward. Now slowly lift up your knees, putting all your body weight on the hands. Once your hips are fully up, place your leg firmly on the ground. This pose gives a thorough stretch to your whole body and improves your blood circulation.
Beginner’s tip: The main purpose is to stretch the spine, so it is okay if your heel does not touch the ground during the initial stages.
Balasna (Child Pose)
The child’s pose is a pose of rest. Though there is not much action going on, this pose still helps to stretch your thighs, calves and your back muscles. Start by kneeling on the ground with your toes pointing outward, now place your head on the ground and stretch your hands in front with the palms touching the ground. The child pose eases the body into weight loss and helps in detoxification of the yoga sequence by keeping the stress levels at a minimum.
Beginner’s tips: Keep a blanket or towel under the knee, thigh and head during initial stages for added comfort.
Savasana (Corpse Pose)
At last, to the favourite pose of every beginner. The final corpse pose is where you just stretch your whole body and relax. Lie flat on your back and stretch your whole body like that of a starfish. Make sure that your palms are facing upwards. Make sure that your eyes are closed and concentrate on your breathing. The corpse pose helps in countering the body’s stress response by slowing breathing, decreasing heart rate and in turn reducing blood pressure.
Beginner’s tip: The main purpose is to relax, so make sure that your thoughts don’t wander anywhere else and you concentrate on your breathing.
As the famous quote of the yoga maestros goes, “No pain, no gain!” A few asanas on a regular basis can make a milestone change in your lifestyle. Incorporate few asanas into your routine for a more calmer mind and quicker body.