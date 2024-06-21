International Day of Yoga: Four asanas to adopt into your daily routine

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

This is one of the primary poses that most people would picturise when the word ‘yoga’ is mentioned. Vrikshasana gets its name vrksha meaning a tree, due to its resemblance to a tree. Standing on one leg with the other leg bent towards you and hands forming a namaste is how this is done. This asana offers various benefits to our health such as improved concentration, immunity and stamina.

Beginner's tip: Focusing on something else other than the fact that you are standing on a single leg helps maintain balance.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

This is one of the basic poses of yoga which is used widely due to its benefits to the whole body. Get on all fours and start by placing both of your hands in front of you, your finger should be pointing forward. Now slowly lift up your knees, putting all your body weight on the hands. Once your hips are fully up, place your leg firmly on the ground. This pose gives a thorough stretch to your whole body and improves your blood circulation.

Beginner’s tip: The main purpose is to stretch the spine, so it is okay if your heel does not touch the ground during the initial stages.