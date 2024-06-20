On World Yoga Day, just bend it like Adah!

Cute, vivacious, bubbly and full of life, that’s how Adah Sharma is usually known to be. Of course, she is all of that, but she is also fierce, strong, has a mind of her own, and never fails to follow her heart. One may remember that the actress was recently in news for moving into the house where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput once lived. She was just following her heart in choosing this place that had been vacant for three years (ever since Sushant was found dead by hanging in his room). Confirming that she has moved into her new house, Adah tells us, “Yes, I have moved to the apartment. The place is beautiful! I can see the sunrise from one window and moonrise from the other! It is one with nature; birds and squirrels come to visit it as they did in my previous home.”

Amidst the jostling between the hordes of newcomers and the space occupied by the established, Adah has stood the test of time, staying true to who she is, personally and professionally. A major contribution to her wellbeing and something that helps her stay strong and motivated in this fastpaced world and the demanding industry she belongs to, has been yoga. So, on World Yoga Day today, we got talking to Adah about the importance of embracing yoga. Of course, we also spoke about movies, a project that requires her to be something that isn't human, roles she wants to play (from a doctor to an apple, she tells us); her vibrant fashion sense, and yes, her most important advice on World Yoga Day.