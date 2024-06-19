Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in classic black dress, shares happy photos

Maternity sure looks good on Deepika Padukone who just shared a couple of photos online flaunting her baby bump and they have already sent netizens into a mush meltdown.
In the latest photos, the mommy-to-be can be seen embracing her baby bump in a black dress with a halter neckline. With her hair tied in a messy ponytail, the actress looks nothing short of stunning.
The actress, for completing her maternity look, has picked minimalistic jewellery and we are certainly here for her muted makeup. In the caption, the Bollywood actress has conveyed her hunger pangs and mentioned, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!"
Take a look at the photos here:
This is not the first maternity look that DP has served until now. The actress was previously spotted in an oversized white shirt which she paired with denim jeans and later, her look in a daffodil yellow dress took our breath away!
A lesson in maternity fashion, the look was every bit chic and comfy, a combination moms-to-be often crave.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release on Nag Ashwin's magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD. The film stars Deepika in the lead role and she shares the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. We also see Kamal Haasan play a pivotal role.
As per media reports, the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world. Recently, the dystopian science fiction was in the news after a song titled Bhairava Anthem was released featuring lead actor Prabhas and singer Diljit Dosanjh.