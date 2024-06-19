Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in classic black dress, shares happy photos

Maternity sure looks good on Deepika Padukone who just shared a couple of photos online flaunting her baby bump and they have already sent netizens into a mush meltdown.

In the latest photos, the mommy-to-be can be seen embracing her baby bump in a black dress with a halter neckline. With her hair tied in a messy ponytail, the actress looks nothing short of stunning.

The actress, for completing her maternity look, has picked minimalistic jewellery and we are certainly here for her muted makeup. In the caption, the Bollywood actress has conveyed her hunger pangs and mentioned, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!"

Take a look at the photos here: