Four things Tara Sutaria keeps in her tote bag to tackle the scorching summer heat

Some parts of the country are enjoying the rains and the cosy embrace that comes with the monsoon. However, if you are anywhere close to the Northern belt especially Delhi, there are chances that the temperature has already gotten to you and you are on your way to work, grumpy and sweaty.
While we cannot do much about the heat currently, we can help you in preventing the summer heat from getting the best of your day. All you need to do is keep a few simple items in your bag to tackle the heat, which will also help you keep summer skincare woes at bay.
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, as the brand ambassador of Savlon, recently listed down a few products that she keeps in her summer tote. Here are four things the diva approves:
Often underrepresented, a hydrating mist is a summer essential that you must not compromise on. Based on your skin needs, you can choose a mist. For instance, one infused with aloe vera gel will help you keep the inflammation at bay or if you are looking for one with cooling properties, you might want to check out something infused with rose water.
Do we really need to emphasise the importance of sunscreen even after all these years of hailing it as skincare king? Keep a sunscreen and reapply twice, at least. Also, make sure you pack a stylish pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays and prevent fine lines and wrinkles caused by squinting in the bright sunlight.
Never forget to carry your water sipper when you step out during summer. Staying hydrated is key to surviving the blistering summer heat and regulating body temperature.
Another summer essential worth adding to your bag is wet wipes. You can use these to wipe away sweat and even sanitise gadgets in your surrounding environment like keys, worktables, handles, car steering and more. Wipes promise a fresh and clean space.