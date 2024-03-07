The importance of learning martial arts for women

It’s International Women’s Day, and what better way than empowering women through martial arts? To celebrate women’s strength, accomplished martial arts’ instructor, Lavanyaa Gladston will be speaking and teaching the art of Kalaripayattu meithari, Silat and Verum Kai.

A professional architect and Bharatanatyam artiste, Lavanyaa founded Neokalari along with Gladston to promote martial arts of South India. With over 20 years of practice and experience in Vadakkan Kalaripayattu, Alankara Silambam, Nagam pathinaru, kuthuvarisai, Silat, Chuvadu padam, Adimurai, which are all indigenous forms prevalent in various parts of Tamil Nadu, she explores the relevance, diversity and significance of these forms.