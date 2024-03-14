Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 15-21

ARIES
Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Preserve your integrity as a situation will call for an honest and open communication. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. A successful new beginning with plans for expansion overseas is on the cards. Lucky colour: Pink
CANCER
It’s time to take action for a great cause. You are in sync with your inner self, knowing just what to do. Divine guidance during this phase will be a welcome treat as it will guide you in searching for meaning in life. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers or friends. The future is enriched. Lucky colour: Off white
LIBRA
New contracts and documents are getting signed marking an end to a difficult situation. Proceed with a calm mind and fire in your belly. Your genuine love and concern for others will be noticed. Your communication skills are good, just use this skill wisely. Starting a new life is an exciting phase. Enjoy every bit. Lucky colours: Blue, silver, white, and rust orange
CAPRICORN
An excellent opportunity will be offered for education and scholarship. It’s time to undergo certain courses as these will be beneficial in the later stages. A job or a business deal will take you to the international waters. This will also make you spiritually awakened. For those seeking spiritual guidance, meditation is the answer. Lucky colour: Green
TAURUS
Everything happens for a reason. So, release any regrets and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Take the leap of faith and believe in your visions. Listen to your heart as it’s guiding you towards your destination. You are free from your past, so step out of your inhibitions and make courageous choices. Lucky colours: All shades of pink
LEO
You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. The ability to attract helpful people and keeping your eye only on the big picture is a quality not everyone possesses. Leave the details to others to work on. Your experience and expertise will lead to success. Review contracts and documents thoroughly. Lucky colour: Orange
SCORPIO
Powerful psychic insights, reflection and meditation will provide you valuable information. Be at peace as committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. This is a fresh lease of hope. Embrace it and let go of your past. That topic is long over. So, let it rest in your memories forever. Usher in the new life. Lucky colours: Royal Blue, real green, and light grey
AQUARIUS
You can resolve any challenge, provided you stay away from other’s drama. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Travel, relocation are on the cards. Nurture yourself and those you love as you have the ability to make anything more beautiful. When in trouble, seek God’s help. Lucky colours: Golden, ink blue
VIRGO
Hardwork will yield great results. Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. The end result is rich and rewarding. Hard work will lead to great success. Splurging in materialistic happiness is well deserved. Monitor your health against fever and flu. Lucky colours: Brown, greyish green
SAGITTARIUS
God helps those who help themselves. Stability and efficiency in work and your personal life is a fruit of your hard work and prayers. Take charge of the situation and work on your plans. Success is guaranteed. Do not stop as your success will intimidate others. A promise of a happily ever after is on the cards. Lucky colours: Salmon pink, peach and beige blue
PISCES
There are better ways of handling a situation. Working alone may not be the best answer. Review details before making decisions. Unnecessary worry is based on a lack of self confidence. Fight for justice and equality as the ruling will be in your favour. Don’t give up as great deal of activities await. Lucky colour: Brown