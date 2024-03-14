Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for March 15-21

ARIES

Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Preserve your integrity as a situation will call for an honest and open communication. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. A successful new beginning with plans for expansion overseas is on the cards. Lucky colour: Pink

CANCER

It’s time to take action for a great cause. You are in sync with your inner self, knowing just what to do. Divine guidance during this phase will be a welcome treat as it will guide you in searching for meaning in life. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers or friends. The future is enriched. Lucky colour: Off white

LIBRA

New contracts and documents are getting signed marking an end to a difficult situation. Proceed with a calm mind and fire in your belly. Your genuine love and concern for others will be noticed. Your communication skills are good, just use this skill wisely. Starting a new life is an exciting phase. Enjoy every bit. Lucky colours: Blue, silver, white, and rust orange

CAPRICORN

An excellent opportunity will be offered for education and scholarship. It’s time to undergo certain courses as these will be beneficial in the later stages. A job or a business deal will take you to the international waters. This will also make you spiritually awakened. For those seeking spiritual guidance, meditation is the answer. Lucky colour: Green

TAURUS

Everything happens for a reason. So, release any regrets and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Take the leap of faith and believe in your visions. Listen to your heart as it’s guiding you towards your destination. You are free from your past, so step out of your inhibitions and make courageous choices. Lucky colours: All shades of pink

LEO

You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. The ability to attract helpful people and keeping your eye only on the big picture is a quality not everyone possesses. Leave the details to others to work on. Your experience and expertise will lead to success. Review contracts and documents thoroughly. Lucky colour: Orange

SCORPIO

Powerful psychic insights, reflection and meditation will provide you valuable information. Be at peace as committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. This is a fresh lease of hope. Embrace it and let go of your past. That topic is long over. So, let it rest in your memories forever. Usher in the new life. Lucky colours: Royal Blue, real green, and light grey