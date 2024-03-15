Lifestyle coach Rajiv Ambat and Dr Sandeep Prabhakaran launch an e-platform to address sleep deprivation

Many people, over umpteen responsibilities, forget to dedicate time for rest. In the race to finish tasks within deadlines, quality sleep often takes a backseat, and people often forget that sleep deprivation can have a serious impact on overall well-being. The problem is widespread and India has become the second most sleep-deprived country in the world after Japan. This is what led Rajiv Ambat, a techie turned-wellness expert and CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders and Research, and Dr Sandeep Prabhakaran, senior consultant in Urology and Andrology at Aster Medicity, to launch an online platform ‘SOLVEMy Health’ on the World Sleep Day (March 15). (Sleep, Overhaul, Longevity & Vitality Enterprise). The startup aims to extend services globally to help individuals improve their sleep, sexual health, and overall wellbeing.

“I’ve seen cases where people suffer from various ailments due to lack of sleep. They need support to achieve quality sleep, unfortunately, they don’t realise that it’s increasingly becoming a menace. And they’ll only start worrying about sleep when it reaches an extreme state,” says Rajiv. According to him, sleep disorders do not always happen due to orthopaedic issues or stressors. It can be neurological too such as restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy, psychiatric and psychological conditions like depression and anxiety, or respiratory disorders like obstructive sleep apnea, and nutritional deficiencies. For example, the lack of magnesium can contribute to both insomnia and hypertension. “If impaired sleep is left untreated, it can lead to hypertension, heart diseases, obesity, diabetes and mental health disorders. Instead of taking pills or purchasing an orthopaedic pillow, it is vital to recognise the sleep issue. At SOLVE, we integrate expertise from multiple disciplines like neurology, psychiatry, pulmonology, psychology, lifestyle medicine, diet and exercise. Through a team of experts we identify the root causes of sleep disturbance and provide comprehensive solutions tailored to each person,” explains Rajiv. Consultations are provided through the website and via call.