International Day of Happiness 2024: Experts prescribe four mantras for a happier you

The constant grind. The pressure to achieve. The all-consuming fear of not being good enough. Is this what life has boiled down to for the younger generation in today’s world?
While Gen-Z’s hustle culture might keep them on the run and help them achieve milestones, a crucial ingredient seems to be missing — happiness. Turns out that the relentless chase for success is stripping an entire generation of the little things that offer joy.
This International Day of Happiness, we attempt to find a solution. We speak to certified happiness coaches who reveal four mantras that could be the secret weapon that Gen-Z (and maybe all of us) need to reclaim happiness.
Move consciously
We’ve often read and heard that a healthy body can turn your life around. With 10 years of experience in the field, Henna Sharma, an ICF-certified happiness coach, confirms the same. “The older generations would have movement in their lives. For instance, they would take public transport to get to their workplaces or schools. But, this generation has it easier. Everything is just a tap away,” she remarks.
Her recommendation: Get up and move your body. Go for that jog. Inculcate healthy eating habits. With movement, happiness will follow. “A happy mind lives in a healthy body,” she adds.
Cultivate Authenticity
Being authentic, regardless of how good or bad things might be, is a resounding step towards being happier. “Constant exposure to the curated and unrealistic portrayal of other’s lives gives rise to self-doubt, creating a constant loop of comparison and dissatisfaction,” observes Deepa Gangadharan, happiness and wellbeing coach and author.
Her recommendation: Embrace yourself—flaws, strengths and vulnerabilities and quirks just as they are. This acceptance will allow you to engage fully with life, prioritising growth, connection and meaningful experiences. Embrace being BeYOUtiful as you hold the key to unlocking authentic happiness.
Start loving yourself truly, madly, deeply
When things don’t go our way, we find ourselves in need of love. But, we don’t realise that self-love is probably the most underrated form of love. “Loving yourself can simply mean establishing ample ‘me time’ and keeping a check on your work hours,” says happiness coach and soft skills trainer Sneha Noronha.
Her recommendation: Take a break and remember that you don’t have to feel guilty about it. Take yourself out on a well-deserved date, shower yourself with the love you crave and your life will magically feel more fulfilling.
Don’t forget to smile!
Did you know that it takes 50 muscles to frown and only 13 to smile? Not only that, smiling can trigger the release of dopamine and serotonin, hormones associated with feelings of happiness and reduced stress. “Smile with your senses and feel the wholesome experience that it brings,” says Sakshi Mandhyan, psychologist and Founder, Mandhyan Care.“
Her recommendation: Don’t take life too seriously. While you are on a taxing quest to find results, don’t forget to stop and smile.
(Compiled by Subhashini Ramasamy)