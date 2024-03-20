International Day of Happiness 2024: Experts prescribe four mantras for a happier you

The constant grind. The pressure to achieve. The all-consuming fear of not being good enough. Is this what life has boiled down to for the younger generation in today’s world?

While Gen-Z’s hustle culture might keep them on the run and help them achieve milestones, a crucial ingredient seems to be missing — happiness. Turns out that the relentless chase for success is stripping an entire generation of the little things that offer joy.

This International Day of Happiness, we attempt to find a solution. We speak to certified happiness coaches who reveal four mantras that could be the secret weapon that Gen-Z (and maybe all of us) need to reclaim happiness.

Move consciously

We’ve often read and heard that a healthy body can turn your life around. With 10 years of experience in the field, Henna Sharma, an ICF-certified happiness coach, confirms the same. “The older generations would have movement in their lives. For instance, they would take public transport to get to their workplaces or schools. But, this generation has it easier. Everything is just a tap away,” she remarks.

Her recommendation: Get up and move your body. Go for that jog. Inculcate healthy eating habits. With movement, happiness will follow. “A happy mind lives in a healthy body,” she adds.

Cultivate Authenticity

Being authentic, regardless of how good or bad things might be, is a resounding step towards being happier. “Constant exposure to the curated and unrealistic portrayal of other’s lives gives rise to self-doubt, creating a constant loop of comparison and dissatisfaction,” observes Deepa Gangadharan, happiness and wellbeing coach and author.

Her recommendation: Embrace yourself—flaws, strengths and vulnerabilities and quirks just as they are. This acceptance will allow you to engage fully with life, prioritising growth, connection and meaningful experiences. Embrace being BeYOUtiful as you hold the key to unlocking authentic happiness.