Here are three tips for a fitter you in 2024

Many of us struggling with weight loss, obsessing over the numbers on the scale without even realising the importance of losing fat over just shedding pounds. Losing fat means losing inches, feeling lighter and better in our clothes, reducing stress from various body organs, and improving overall health. Using the scale as the sole measure of success is flawed, as weight fluctuates daily even when we drink water or eat food and especially when building muscle. Instead, focus on fat loss, which is more indicative of progress. We all often know and understand what we should eat, how much to exercise, the importance of sleep and emotional health. But we overlook the critical aspects of self-reflection and mindset.

The first step towards healthy fat loss is introspection. Take a moment to ask yourself, “How long did it take for me to g ain this weight?” Realistically, it won’t disappear in a month if it takes six months or a year to accumulate that much weight. Losing weight will be like peeling layers off an onion; each step forward is progress, but it won’t happen overnight. The body needs time to adjust to new habits and shed excess weight gradually. Patience is crucial because sustainable weight loss isn’t a quick fix; it’s a journey requiring commitment and mindset. Set achievable goals to avoid frustration and disappointment because feeling frustrated about not losing weight can lead to emotional eating, stress and increased cortisol levels. this can disrupt metabolism and lead to more weight gain. stress eating and negative emotions can create a cycle of overeating, making it harder to achieve weight loss goals.