All about the ‘3T model’ that helped an Indian entrepreneur become ‘fat-free at 43’

With social media flooded with various fitness regimens guaranteeing weight loss, the lived experiences of people who have undertaken a weight or fat-loss program always stand out. They serve as a motivation to others that with discipline, consistency and a little bit of an extra push, they too can achieve their body goals. Just recently, Indian entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo took to X to share his fitness journey and the model that he put in place to become fat-free at 43.
Ankur, who has authored Do Epic Shit, shared that for the last couple of months, he has followed a 3T model — Track, Train and Transform — and how that has helped his physical as well as mental well-being.
In the tracking stage, the content creator and author revealed that he monitors his calorie intake. Following that, he jotted down his meal composition and increased his protein intake.
It is FAR easier to reduce intake of calories than to burn calories. Time to burn 500 calories on the treadmill = 1 hour Time to not eat that 500-calorie samosa = 5 seconds Include food that you love. You are aiming for a permanent lifestyle change! Just keep the calorie math in mind.
Ankur Warikoo
In the training stage, he finds himself working out 6 days a week and he regularly plays tennis for cardio. The basic idea here is to track your meals and make it a point that you include active movement into your daily routine. A simple way to start your exercise journey is by including walks after every meal.
Every day was 2 exercises for 3 body parts (total 6 exercises) with 3 sets and 10-12 repetitions. With the calorie deficit, you begin to lose fat. Which can make you skinny. You need to build muscles. Muscles increase your metabolic rate (you burn calories faster) and of course look good, amongst several other benefits. I lifted weights to build muscles.
Ankur Warikoo
Lastly, for the transform stage, he says he has made lifestyle changes to stay on track. Right from keeping junk food away from the kitchen compartments to finding an accountability buddy and getting proper rest and sleep, Ankur relies on discipline which is often the starting point when you embark on a fitness journey.
Before concluding his detailed thread on X, Ankur said, "I share this not to guide what to do, instead to inspire that you too can take charge of your health if you wish to."