Here are some healthy ways to express and manage your emotions

According to research, almost 10 percent of the indian population suffer from thyroid-related issues. Thyroid disorders are relatively common and can affect people of all ages and genders. it affects a significant portion of the indian population, with many facing challenges related to this gland’s function. T3, T4 and TSH (thyroid simulating hormone) are key players in the functioning of thyroid.

TSH, produced by the pituitary gland, signals the thyroid to release T3 and T4 hormones. These hormones regulate metabolism, energy levels and body temperature. T4, the inactive form, converts into T3, the active form, in tissues throughout the body. T3 is more potent and affects body functions directly. When thyroid levels are balanced, the metabolism is smooth.

However, thyroid imbalances can lead to issues like weight changes, fatigue, mood swings, etc. But what exactly causes thyroid problems and how do our emotions play a role in them?

Firstly, it’s important to recognise that hormones govern various functions in our bodies, including thyroid function. Cortisol, a key hormone, can influence other hormones and behaviours, including thyroxine, similar to how insulin operates. Certain medications can also affect cortisol levels, while excessive stress can lead to cortisol spikes. Excessive cortisol can suppress the production of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), leading to an underactive thyroid or hypothyroidism. An underactive thyroid produces less TSH, resulting in feelings of sadness and mood swings. Conversely, an overactive thyroid leads to excess tsh, causing irritability and frustration.