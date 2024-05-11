4 celebrities known for their fabulous fitness routines

Prioritising health is often the last thing that comes to our minds amidst our busy schedules. Several studies suggest that keeping ourselves physically healthy will eventually allow us to have a good mental health. It doesn’t matter if you are a gym enthusiast or someone who just walks, some form of movement everyday helps a body function better. Take notes from these five celebrities who have become eponymous to the exercise forms they practise.
Celebrity model Gigi Hadid has a strict fitness routine and boxing is an integral part of that. She boxes to keep her core and arms toned and fierce. In a media interaction, she was quoted saying, “When you’re boxing, you get so into it mentally that you kind of forget what’s going on…you forget that you’re working out.” Many other celebrities, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian, also box.
Here are some benefits of boxing:
Builds fitness and strength along with coordination
Improves heart rate and muscular endurance
Helps in reducing fat around the waist
Actress Jennifer Aniston has always kept herself fit by either doing yoga, spin or boxing. However, what she loves the most is doing pilates. She once said during an interview, “If you have an excellent teacher and you understand the beauty of it, it’s like a moving meditation.” Many other celebrities too practise pilates such as Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Reese Witherspoon.
Here are some benefits of pilates:
It helps in sculpting lean, long and strong muscles
Increases muscle strength and tone abdomen, lower back, hips and buttocks
It helps in reducing body fat and helps in reducing obesity and overweight
Supermodel Kendall Jenner always practises meditation before going to sleep. Talking to a leading media publication, she said, “I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days. If I need to wind down, I really make a point to take 15 minutes to meditate to settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”
Here are some benefits of meditation:
It helps in strengthening memory, learning and self-awareness
Helps in stress reduction, lowers anxiety and helps in good sleep
It allows to reduce negative feelings and helps in being patient and creative
Malaika Arora has been a strong advocate for yoga. She is always seen sharing videos and pictures of her doing asanas on her social media. In few of the shared posts, she wrote that, “Yoga is not just a workout…It’s a way of life for me.” She also shared that, “Never underestimate a woman with a yoga mat.”
Here are some benefits of yoga:
It increases flexibility
Reduces depression
Helps in cardio and circulatory health