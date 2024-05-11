4 celebrities known for their fabulous fitness routines

Prioritising health is often the last thing that comes to our minds amidst our busy schedules. Several studies suggest that keeping ourselves physically healthy will eventually allow us to have a good mental health. It doesn’t matter if you are a gym enthusiast or someone who just walks, some form of movement everyday helps a body function better. Take notes from these five celebrities who have become eponymous to the exercise forms they practise.

Gigi Hadid – Boxing

Celebrity model Gigi Hadid has a strict fitness routine and boxing is an integral part of that. She boxes to keep her core and arms toned and fierce. In a media interaction, she was quoted saying, “When you’re boxing, you get so into it mentally that you kind of forget what’s going on…you forget that you’re working out.” Many other celebrities, including Ellie Goulding, Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian, also box.

Here are some benefits of boxing:

Builds fitness and strength along with coordination

Improves heart rate and muscular endurance

Helps in reducing fat around the waist

Jennifer Aniston – Pilates

Actress Jennifer Aniston has always kept herself fit by either doing yoga, spin or boxing. However, what she loves the most is doing pilates. She once said during an interview, “If you have an excellent teacher and you understand the beauty of it, it’s like a moving meditation.” Many other celebrities too practise pilates such as Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and Reese Witherspoon.