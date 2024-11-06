Managing meningitis

As dawn breaks over Hyderabad, the city comes alive with familiar routines— vendors setting up for the day, children racing off to school, and commuters hurrying to work. But a new worry is quietly growing behind this usual hum of life. A rise in meningitis cases has cast a shadow over the city, leaving everyone concerned. The disease, known for its rapid onset and potentially deadly consequences, has many on the edge, wondering how to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Dr Y Muralidhar Reddy, senior consultant and head, Department of Neurology at Renova Century Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explained why this disease is so dangerous, especially regarding bacterial meningitis. “Bacterial meningitis is the most common dangerous type and can be fatal within 24 hours,” he said.

According to Dr Reddy, a few specific bacteria—including meningococcus, pneumococcus, haemophilus, and group B streptococcus are behind nearly half of the meningitis deaths worldwide. The speed and severity of bacterial meningitis make it one of the most concerning forms, with symptoms that can quickly escalate from a fever and headache to life-threatening complications.

Experts point to a mix of seasonal changes, social gatherings, and gaps in vaccination as some of the likely factors. Dr Vikram Sharma, consultancy neurologist, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, explained, “The recent rise in meningitis cases and death rates can be attributed to multiple factors. Seasonal trends increased social gatherings, and outbreaks in regions with lower vaccination coverage all contribute to spreading infectious meningitis.” He also added that changes in the environment and the emergence of new, resistant strains of bacteria could be adding further complexity to treating these cases effectively.

Meningitis can be tricky to recognise early on as its symptoms often overlap with more common ailments like the flu. A high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, and sensitivity to light are typical signs. Yet, many people delay seeking medical help, thinking it’s just a typical virus.

“Early detection of meningitis can improve outcomes for patients by facilitating prompt treatment and preventing long-term neurological consequences. Meningitis can be fatal, especially if left untreated. Four symptoms the general public must be aware of are fever, severe headache, neck pain, and sensitivity to light,” stressed Dr Reddy.

But it’s not just about recognising symptoms. In some cases, patients try to treat themselves with antibiotics, which can mask symptoms and complicate diagnosis, leaving them vulnerable to a more severe progression of the disease.

Certain groups, including children, elderly individuals, and those with compromised immune systems, are especially at risk. “Infants, young children, and the elderly are at higher risk due to their developing or weakened immune systems.

Immunocompromised individuals, such as those with HIV, also face increased risks. College students and military personnel, who often live in close quarters, may also be at higher risk due to the increased potential for pathogen spread in these environments,” Dr Sharma added.

Vaccination is one of the strongest defenses against meningitis, yet there are significant gaps in vaccine coverage, especially among lower-income families. Dr Reddy pointed out, “India is among the 10 countries with a large number of children who are partially or unvaccinated. There are many reasons for this gap.

These include lower socioeconomic status, urban slum dwellers, lack of access to healthcare facilities, and lack of education.” Barriers like limited access to healthcare, financial constraints, and lack of awareness prevent many families from getting vaccinated, leaving them vulnerable to this preventable disease.

There are steps everyone can take to reduce their risk of contracting meningitis. Regular handwashing, covering one’s mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying on top of vaccinations are small actions that make a big difference.

“Communities and individuals can take steps to prevent meningitis by encouraging vaccination, practising good hygiene, and avoiding close contact with those infected. Educating people about recognising symptoms and seeking prompt medical care can also reduce disease spread,” Dr Sharma said. Additionally, he advised keeping up with current immunisations, practising good cleanliness, and avoiding sharing items that can spread infections.

Dr Reddy advised, “We can be safe by following three simple steps: Washing your hands and maintaining hygiene, leading a healthy lifestyle, and wearing a face mask in public.”

Effective meningitis management and prevention hinge on awareness of symptoms and taking prompt action.

Story by Darshita Jain