Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 8-14

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

A big task is coming to a full circle; a dream-come-true situation is getting manifested. Detox your body, mind, and soul. You shall be making some important decisions. Your hard work and efforts will be appreciated, and congratulations are on the cards. It’s time to move on to your next project. Awards, rewards, and promotion await. Lucky colour: Light mauve

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

The universe will grant you a chance to do something amazing. So, with a gift of passion, opportunity, and inspiration, surprise everyone around you. This is your lucky week, as new resources of money, time, and support are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion will upgrade your lifestyle. Choose love over any other emotion as love is a superior feeling. Lucky colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

It’s not easy fighting for your rights. However, those who are fighting for justice and equality—do not give up or do not give in. The ruling will be made in your favour. This is a lucky week for those fighting a legal or corporate battle. Do not procrastinate and do not delay any further. You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. You have the ability to attract helpful people. Lucky colours: White, blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This week is going to be all about making some life- changing decisions. For those who are into the trade market and Bitcoins, this is not the time to take shortcuts. A situation in your life is coming to a painful end. A situation will end, and you will be finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow and put the past behind you. Lucky colour: Bright blue

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

This week, you will be pushed beyond your limits for searching for the meaning in life. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers, gurus, or friends. There is a more enriching future coming ahead, so let go and let God. There is something better waiting for you on the horizon. Do what you know is right for you. Lucky colour: Light green

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Time heals all wounds. Take time to look out for other possibilities in life. Look for the magic and be aware of your own emotions. The universe does not operate all the time as per your desires. At times you will be blessed with abundance and happiness in the most unknown places, so keep your options open. Lucky colours: Rust, dark orange

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

The coming week is full of opportunities and hard work. Scholarships offered with the pursuit of education are on the cards. It is time for you to get to work. Opportunities for excitement and adventure, along with recognition from your seniors and subordinates, are on the cards. Do not forget to pay your gratitude to the universe. Be a light to others. Lucky colours: Light grey, white, yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

A new emotional situation will arise, which will compel you to seek spiritual guidance. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will keep you busy. Your intuitive insights are a gift. Life is wonderful. Thrive through positive thinking. Your success will inspire many in the future. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Your genuine concern for others is what makes you very special. Lucky colours: Yellow, brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Find a compromise. With your determination and self- control, both in your personal and professional life, you will be advancing ahead. There will be a great deal of career advancement and acknowledgement of success by others in the days to come. For those who have been fighting for justice and equality, the ruling will be made in your favour soon. Lucky colours: White, royal blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

The universe is giving you reasons to celebrate. A happy announcement regarding relationships or your children is on the cards. This new emotional situation will make you more humble and spiritual. On the work front, it is important to have a balance. As long as you are making your work fun, life is just going to be smooth. Lucky colours: Pink, teal green

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Follow your creative passion; you are now ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and adventure are on the cards. Your worry about your future is unnecessary. Release any feeling of regret, guilt, or worry to your angels. What comes on earth needs to go back to the universe, so release the past. There is an enriching future coming. Lucky colours: Sea green, golden

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

There is light at the end of the tunnel, so breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Relocations or travels are on the cards. Embrace the opportunities that the change brings. Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations or topics that make your heart flutter will keep you engaged and in high spirits. Lucky colours: Black, silver