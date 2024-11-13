Five must-try foods to keep you warm

Winter is one of the most cherished times of the year, bringing with it a delightful nip in the air and an array of seasonal treats. As the weather changes, so do our dietary needs, and Indian cuisine beautifully adapts to this shift with regional specialties that nourish and comfort. From the indulgence of gajar ka halwa to the wholesome goodness of sarson ka saag, winter foods are not just about flavours but also about health benefits. Here’s a guide to the must-try delights of the season and the nutritional perks they bring to the table!

Carrot

Nothing beats the joy of indulging in gajar ka halwa, but carrots are more than delicious — they’re a powerhouse of nutrition. Packed with beta-carotene for eye health, antioxidants for anti-aging, and fiber for digestion, they also boost immunity and bone strength with vitamins C and K. Naturally sweet and versatile, carrots bring health and flavour to every dish.

Mustard leaves

For many, winter is synonymous with savouring sarson ka saag paired with makki ki roti. Beyond its comforting taste, mustard leaves are a nutritional powerhouse, rich in vitamins A, C, and K for skin, immunity, and blood health. High in fibre, they support digestion, while calcium, magnesium, and potassium boost bone and heart health. With antioxidants reducing chronic disease risk, their peppery flavour adds both zest and wellness to any dish.

Shakarkand

Here’s something nice for those looking out for healthy snack options this season. First of all, for those unfamiliar, sweet potato, or shakarkand in Hindi, is a winter favourite in North India, especially as the star of Shakarkand ki chaat. This beloved street food combines roasted or boiled sweet potatoes with tangy spices and chutneys, creating a delightful and nutritious snack. Rich in dietary fibre, sweet potatoes aid digestion and promote gut health. Their high levels of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, support vision and boost immunity, making them both a delicious and wholesome choice for the season.

Egg

While eggs are a year-round staple, they hold special importance during winter. Rich in vitamin D, egg yolks help ward off colds and boost immunity. Eggs also nourish your skin, eyes, and hair. Versatile and easy to prepare, enjoy them boiled, scrambled, as an omelette, or a flavourful bhurji paired with pav. Perfect for winter wellness!

Jaggery

Don’t forget to include jaggery in your winter diet, a traditional favourite in many desi sweets for good reason. Jaggery is a nutrient-rich natural sweetener packed with health benefits, making it a great alternative to sugar. It supports liver detoxification, aids in digestion, and provides relief from constipation. Known for boosting energy levels, jaggery also helps purify the blood. Versatile and delicious, it’s an ideal winter staple to incorporate into your meals or desserts.