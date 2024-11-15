Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 15-21

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

The presence of someone who not only makes your heart flutter but also comforts and heals you is a blessing from the universe. Your spiritual journey begins now. A dream of yours will come true; believe in yourself and welcome the end of a difficult situation. Those who are not able to see things clearly; wait to get more clarity. Lucky colour: Light mauve

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Seek relief from the stress through meditation. A situation in your life does not serve you anymore, so release your attachment to the outcome. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. Let the bygone be. The end of the week is a great time for you to manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear, marking the beginning of a new life. Lucky colour: Dark blue

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

A situation will arise in which you will be required to move quickly and choose logic over emotions. In the long run, this opportunity is to improve your plans and listen to your intuitions. Face your fears and grow stronger. Do not get carried away by fake promises. This is also going to be an excellent opportunity, in terms of training and academics. It is about time to get to work. Lucky colours: Sky blue, white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Stay determined and move forward. Sudden environmental changes can affect your activities. A happy celebration with your friends and family is on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations and enjoy the celebrations. Many of you will settle down with the blessings of ancestors and elders. Lucky colours: Orange, green

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

If you are in love or in a committed relationship, stand by your lover. For those who are seeking true love, be prepared, as the universe is going to send someone into your life soon. You can do anything right now, so go after what you want. Make your life and that of others more abundant. Nurture yourself and those you love. Lucky colours: Purple, pink

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

Life is wonderful for those who choose to thrive through the power of positive thinking. Through the power of powerful psychic insights, you shall be able to receive valuable information. Reflection and meditation are the answers to your questions. Starting a new life and finding your purpose is a blessing. You are lucky to be blessed. Lucky colours: Salmon pink

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

A situation in your life will end, and you will be free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you. In the days to come, follow your heart; the love of your home and family members will keep you glued to your goals. With trustworthy information, you will be able to sail through any situation. The wheel of fortune will favour you very soon. Lucky colours: Light green, brown

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Your chakras are getting imbalanced due to lack of sleep. Seek relief from stress through meditation. In the workplace, follow your creative passion. You are ready for any challenge. Opportunities for excitement and abundance are coming into your life soon. You are at a junction in your life where there are two paths ahead of you. Choose to follow the brighter road. Lucky colours: Yellow, orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

You have ample reasons to celebrate this week. In the company of your friends and loved ones, you will be celebrating life and relationships. On the work front, stability and efficiency are foreseen. Stay in your integrity, as the situation will call for open communication. In a relationship, stay determined and move forward. Lucky colours: White, off-white

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Believe in yourself and take the leap of faith. Listen to your heart over the advice of others. Do what gives you joy. Those who are planning to get into acting or modelling, or being an influencer—you are on the right path. There is so much to accomplish with a promise of financial abundance, provided you stay away from the drama of others. Lucky colours: Rust orange, copper

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Both in your personal and your professional life, stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibility. You will have ample reasons to celebrate life this week. You are a motivational speaker, and your success inspires many around you. Hard work will lead to success, which is a guarantee from the universe. Lucky colours: White, ice blue, beige

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Start a new beginning with the presence of your loved ones. Move on to your next life lesson. Your strength is the power of forgiveness and self-confidence. Do not allow the child inside you to die. It is time for you to relive your childhood. A company of a few good friends will help you loosen up your burden. Life is wonderful. Lucky colours: Bright green, yellow, maroon