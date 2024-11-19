Simple tips to rejuvenate your eyes after long hours of screen time

In today’s digital age, excessive screen time has become a common reality for many. Prolonged exposure to screens can lead to eye strain, dryness, and fatigue, often referred to as digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. Fortunately, there are effective ways to rejuvenate and care for your eyes after long hours of screen use.

One of the simplest yet most effective methods is practicing the 20-20-20 rule. This involves taking a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes. This helps reduce strain by giving your eyes a chance to relax and shift focus, preventing prolonged tension in the eye muscles.