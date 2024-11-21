Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 22-28

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

An excellent opportunity will be offered to you. Scholarships or other funds will be released for further education. This is a crucial time to get to work; choose logic over emotions at this time. You are being watched by someone very kind up in heaven. There are better courses of action available for you, so working alone may not be the best answer. Lucky colour: Bright green

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Believe in yourself and take the leap of faith. Listen to your heart and do what gives you joy. With a few loyal friends besides you, you are on the right path. Life is coming to a full circle, with spiritual growth and insights increasing with each passing day. Do not choose illegal ways or the shortcuts to gain success. Your karmic cycle is coming to a completion. Lucky colours: Brown, pista green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

With the love and support of your family, you are now in a comfortable position in your life. All your financial needs will be taken care of in the most magical ways. On the work front, your plans will work out well. Professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely for future investments. If you wish to enhance your knowledge, you may do so now. Lucky colours: Pink, light mauve

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

You have the ability to nurture yourself and those you love with the power of your wise advice. Your generosity and happy nature keeps everybody around you happy. On the work front, there is light at the end of the tunnel, so breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Travel or relocation is on the cards. Lucky colours: Dark blue, white

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

Do not get carried away by your success or opt for unconventional ways to earn name, fame, or money. There are 50 percent chances that the risk that you will take will pay off. Maybe a toxic relationship or partnership will come to an end. Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking a more uplifting approach. Lucky colours: Black, brown, royal blue

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You are free to make courageous choices. You will be able to achieve your targets. This hard work will lead to great success, and your dreams will be fulfilled. Many of you might splurge on a luxury car or a piece of land. New resources of money, time, and support will follow. A change in job or promotion is on the cards. Overall, a very fruitful phase. Lucky colours: Yellow, gold

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Optimistic plans will turn out as expected. New ideas will mushroom in your mind. Clear your communication problems with others. Break free of procrastination and impress the opportunities that change will bring. Through the power of reflection and meditation, you will get some valuable information regarding all your own answers to questions. Lucky colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

The wheel of fortune favours you this week; new beginnings are coming with great hopes and the end of delays. Make a wish, and your dreams will become reality. So choose your wishes and manifest them wisely. For those who are in a long-term committed relationship, it will take the relationship to the next level. Overall, a celebratory week for you. Lucky colours: Bronze, blond, beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Your genuine concern for others is what makes you special. You will be earn good money, and your investments will pay off well. Insurance, a life in the future, or a rich and rewarding family life is also seen in the days to come. Life is wonderful, so try to use the power of positive thinking. Lucky colours: Salmon pink, maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

A change in direction will be of great happiness for those who are into their own businesses. Romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Those who are seeking true companionship will ultimately find their soulmate. Celebrations are on the cards. Relationships will be celebrated in the most exotic style. Lucky colours: Dark blue, lavender

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

You are an old soul, as your sense of maturity makes you a learned and insightful human being. You know exactly what to do in a situation. This is the time for your career rather than relationships. Search for the meaning and life and consider an alternative approach. Surround yourself with wise teachers or friends. You will get abundant rewards for your hard work. Lucky colour: Bright yellow

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Make bold and ambitious choices. Great progress is possible only when you are in the company of likeminded people. Important relationships with people who share your vision will flourish. Spiritual growth will get highlighted during this time, and all your dreams are going to get fulfilled provided your karmas are balanced. Lucky colours: White, turquoise