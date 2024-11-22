The power of L-Citrulline

L -Citrulline is classified as a “non-essential amino acid”, which means our body can produce it on its own, so we don’t necessarily need to get it from food. This naturally occurring amino acid plays a critical role in various functions of the human body. Unlike some amino acids, L-Citrulline is not directly involved in building proteins but is essential for improving overall health, especially in areas like blood flow, exercise performance, and heart health. In the body, L-Citrulline acts as a key player in the urea cycle, a process in the liver that removes harmful ammonia. Additionally, L-Citrulline is converted into another amino acid called L-Arginine, which the body uses to make nitric oxide (NO) that helps relax blood vessels, improving blood flow. This function is crucial for heart health, exercise performance, and even addressing conditions like erectile dysfunction etc. Let’s look at a few benefits of L-citrulline:

By promoting nitric oxide production, L-Citrulline relaxes blood vessels, improving blood flow and reducing blood pressure, especially in people with hypertension or cardiovascular issues.

In athletes, taking citrulline an hour before exercise enhanced overall energy levels and performance, plus the level of exhaustion is decreased. After intense exercise, it boosts blood flow, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, which speeds up recovery. It also reduces muscle soreness, making it easier to stay active.

Along with above-mentioned benefits, it’s also an amino acid that helps in improving muscle mass, muscle recovery, and growth, making it good for weight watchers.

The nitric oxide benefit improves the functioning of both the left and right sides of the heart, making it easier to pump blood. Additionally, it reduces pressure in the pulmonary arteries (which carry blood from the heart to the lungs), relieving strain on the heart. This makes it particularly helpful for people with heartrelated conditions.

L-Citrulline helps improve blood flow to the genitals by boosting the production of nitric oxide, a molecule that relaxes and widens blood vessels. This increased circulation can enhance erectile function in men with mild to moderate erectile dysfunction.

While we have seen the benefits of L-citrulline, all the foods rich in the same will help us get them for the body. The richest source is watermelon and other sources include cucumbers, pumpkins, cantaloupes, and gourds, although their levels are much lower. It can be found in moderation in legumes and some non-veg food as well.

L-Citrulline is a versatile and valuable amino acid with a range of health benefits. It’s better to talk to your health care provider to see if you need supplementation for the same