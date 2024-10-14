Mind and Body

Elevate your fitness: 5 essential workout gear picks for style

With cutting-edge fabrics and thoughtful designs, these standout products are versatile enough to keep pace with your active lifestyle while ensuring you look fabulous
Image used for representational purpose only
Image used for representational purpose only
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

Transform your fitness routine into a delightful experience with the right gear that seamlessly combines functionality, performance, comfort, and style. Some renowned fitness brands offer the perfect fusion to enhance your training sessions, whether you’re at the gym, running outdoors, or on the move. With cutting-edge fabrics and thoughtful designs, these standout products are versatile enough to keep pace with your active lifestyle while ensuring you look fabulous. Here are five must-have workout staples that you simply can’t overlook.

Adapt Bra Top Dark Mauve by Musclemind
Adapt Bra Top Dark Mauve by Musclemind

Ultra soft

The Musclemind Adapt Bra Top in Dark Mauve is the epitome of style and performance. Perfectly suited for everything from serene yoga sessions to high-intensity workouts, this piece boasts exceptional support paired with a chic, minimalist aesthetic. Crafted from ultra-soft, lightweight fabric, it offers unrestricted movement while keeping you cool, thanks to breathable mesh panels. With wide shoulder straps for added stability and minimal seams to reduce irritation, this versatile bra top is ideal for both workouts and casual outings alike.

Price: INR 2,699. Available online.

DOMYOS Women’s Trackpants for Gym by Decathlon
DOMYOS Women’s Trackpants for Gym by Decathlon

Super comfy

For those who prioritise both style and performance, the DOMYOS Women’s 7/8 leggings are a perfect choice. With an 8% elastane blend for stretch and 92% cotton for unmatched softness, these leggings ensure comfort whether you’re breaking a sweat or relaxing at home. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you feeling fresh all day, making them a stylish utility that seamlessly transitions from exercise to everyday wear.

Price: INR 599. Available online.

Weekender Co-Ords Set by XYXX
Weekender Co-Ords Set by XYXX

Trendy touch

XYXX Weekender Co-Ords Set — this chic hoodie and jogger set guarantees maximum comfort and versatility. Crafted from super-soft fabric, it’s perfect for mild winter days. The reflective detailing adds a trendy touch, while ribbed knit cuffs and an elastic waistband ensure a tailored fit. With multiple pockets, including a kangaroo pocket and hidden zipper, this set is your ideal companion for weekend adventures or long journeys.

Price: INR 2,474. Available online.

Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted leggings
Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted leggings

Feather-light

Embrace sustainability without sacrificing style with Nike’s Zenvy Women’s Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 leggings, made from at least 50% recycled nylon fibers. The InfinaSoft fabric ensures warmth and comfort whether you’re in a yoga class or enjoying an outdoor bike ride. Squat-proof yet feather-light, these leggings move with you, featuring a spacious back pocket for essentials. Designed to withstand your active lifestyle, they’re perfect for repeated wear and washing.

Price: INR 5,217. Available online.

UA Run Anywhere Crop Tank
UA Run Anywhere Crop Tank

Run anywhere!

The UA Run Anywhere collection offers the ideal gear for focused runs. Made from super-soft, stretchy knit fabric, this tank wicks away sweat and dries quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable. With 4-way stretch for effortless movement and additional ventilation from front zips and a back cutout, this cropped tank is designed to enhance your performance while providing a sleek silhouette.

Price: INR 5,299. Available online.

Choosing the right workout gear can significantly impact your fitness experience, turning an ordinary session into something extraordinary. From the sleek Adapt Bra Top to the eco-conscious Nike Zenvy Leggings, these stylish essentials seamlessly blend comfort and performance, whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a run. Stand out with these must-haves and elevate your fitness journey to new heights.

Image used for representational purpose only
Thoughtful gifts for moms-to-be at a baby shower
Fitness
Nike
Decathlon
XYXX
fitness gear
workout staples
DOMYOS
UA Run Anywhere
Musclemind

Related Stories

No stories found.