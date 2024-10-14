Elevate your fitness: 5 essential workout gear picks for style

Run anywhere!

The UA Run Anywhere collection offers the ideal gear for focused runs. Made from super-soft, stretchy knit fabric, this tank wicks away sweat and dries quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable. With 4-way stretch for effortless movement and additional ventilation from front zips and a back cutout, this cropped tank is designed to enhance your performance while providing a sleek silhouette.

Price: INR 5,299. Available online.

Choosing the right workout gear can significantly impact your fitness experience, turning an ordinary session into something extraordinary. From the sleek Adapt Bra Top to the eco-conscious Nike Zenvy Leggings, these stylish essentials seamlessly blend comfort and performance, whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a run. Stand out with these must-haves and elevate your fitness journey to new heights.