Elevate your fitness: 5 essential workout gear picks for style

Transform your fitness routine into a delightful experience with the right gear that seamlessly combines functionality, performance, comfort, and style. Some renowned fitness brands offer the perfect fusion to enhance your training sessions, whether you’re at the gym, running outdoors, or on the move. With cutting-edge fabrics and thoughtful designs, these standout products are versatile enough to keep pace with your active lifestyle while ensuring you look fabulous. Here are five must-have workout staples that you simply can’t overlook.
Ultra soft
The Musclemind Adapt Bra Top in Dark Mauve is the epitome of style and performance. Perfectly suited for everything from serene yoga sessions to high-intensity workouts, this piece boasts exceptional support paired with a chic, minimalist aesthetic. Crafted from ultra-soft, lightweight fabric, it offers unrestricted movement while keeping you cool, thanks to breathable mesh panels. With wide shoulder straps for added stability and minimal seams to reduce irritation, this versatile bra top is ideal for both workouts and casual outings alike.
Price: INR 2,699. Available online.
Super comfy
For those who prioritise both style and performance, the DOMYOS Women’s 7/8 leggings are a perfect choice. With an 8% elastane blend for stretch and 92% cotton for unmatched softness, these leggings ensure comfort whether you’re breaking a sweat or relaxing at home. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you feeling fresh all day, making them a stylish utility that seamlessly transitions from exercise to everyday wear.
Price: INR 599. Available online.
Trendy touch
XYXX Weekender Co-Ords Set — this chic hoodie and jogger set guarantees maximum comfort and versatility. Crafted from super-soft fabric, it’s perfect for mild winter days. The reflective detailing adds a trendy touch, while ribbed knit cuffs and an elastic waistband ensure a tailored fit. With multiple pockets, including a kangaroo pocket and hidden zipper, this set is your ideal companion for weekend adventures or long journeys.
Price: INR 2,474. Available online.
Feather-light
Embrace sustainability without sacrificing style with Nike’s Zenvy Women’s Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 leggings, made from at least 50% recycled nylon fibers. The InfinaSoft fabric ensures warmth and comfort whether you’re in a yoga class or enjoying an outdoor bike ride. Squat-proof yet feather-light, these leggings move with you, featuring a spacious back pocket for essentials. Designed to withstand your active lifestyle, they’re perfect for repeated wear and washing.
Price: INR 5,217. Available online.
Run anywhere!
The UA Run Anywhere collection offers the ideal gear for focused runs. Made from super-soft, stretchy knit fabric, this tank wicks away sweat and dries quickly, keeping you cool and comfortable. With 4-way stretch for effortless movement and additional ventilation from front zips and a back cutout, this cropped tank is designed to enhance your performance while providing a sleek silhouette.
Price: INR 5,299. Available online.
Choosing the right workout gear can significantly impact your fitness experience, turning an ordinary session into something extraordinary. From the sleek Adapt Bra Top to the eco-conscious Nike Zenvy Leggings, these stylish essentials seamlessly blend comfort and performance, whether you’re hitting the gym or going for a run. Stand out with these must-haves and elevate your fitness journey to new heights.