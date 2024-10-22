How to stay healthy this Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time of celebration and joy, but it often comes with the temptation of indulgence in rich foods and sweets. Staying healthy during this festive season can be challenging, yet with mindful strategies, you can enjoy the festivities while prioritising your well-being.

One of the key approaches to maintaining health during Diwali is practicing mindful eating. Before diving into the array of festive foods, take a moment to assess your options. Instead of filling your plate with everything at once, focus on portion control. Choose a small variety of items and savour each bite, which helps you feel satisfied without overindulging. Paying attention to hunger cues and stopping when you feel full can make a significant difference in your overall consumption.

Incorporating healthier alternatives into your festive meals can also be beneficial. Many traditional Diwali treats can be made lighter without sacrificing flavour. Consider opting for baked or air-fried snacks instead of deep-fried ones. You can use whole grains for snacks like khichdi or substitute jaggery for refined sugar in sweets. Adding nuts and seeds not only enhances flavour but also provides healthy fats and protein, making your treats more nutritious.

Staying hydrated is another crucial aspect of maintaining health during Diwali. Amid the festivities, it’s easy to overlook hydration, but drinking plenty of water can help you avoid overeating, as thirst is often mistaken for hunger. Herbal teas or infused water with fruits can add flavour and keep you refreshed throughout the celebrations.

Focusing on balanced meals is essential as well. Aim to include a variety of fruits, vegetables and lean proteins in your diet. Before indulging in sweets, consuming a balanced meal can help regulate blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes later on. Additionally, incorporating physical activity into your daily routine can help offset the extra calories consumed. Consider taking family walks after meals or engaging in festive games that promote movement. Dancing to traditional music is also a fun way to stay active while celebrating.